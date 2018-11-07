5 Female Entrepreneurs to Pitch for N5 Million in funding at the Demo Day of She Leads Africa Accelerator

On Saturday, November 17th, 5 female entrepreneurs will be pitching for N5m in funding at the Demo Day of the She Leads Africa Accelerator. The Demo Day is the closing ceremony for the 3-month program designed to identify, support and fund the next generation of Nigeria’s brightest entrepreneurs. During the Demo Day, each entrepreneur will have just 5 minutes to pitch their case to a panel of esteemed judges including Odun Eweniyi (Co-founder, Piggybank), Akintunde Oyebode (Executive Secretary, LSETF), and Adia Sowho (VP of Commercial, Mines.io).

Date: Saturday, November 17th, 2018

After a rigorous application process, 10 entrepreneurs were selected from hundreds of applicants to join the 2018 accelerator cohort. The 10 candidates convened in Lagos for 3 residency weeks over 3 months where they received training in business strategy, financial modelling, digital marketing, talent acquisition and more.

The final stage of the process is the Demo Day where the top 5 participants, as selected by their peers have the opportunity to pitch for funding. First place gets N5m, second place, N2m and 3rd place, N1m.

Limited seats are available for this event. If interested in attending, please email [email protected] with your name and company.

The Entrepreneurs

Anjola Shote is a registered pharmacist and Co-Founder of Juxtameds – Juxtameds is a digital store for prescription medications. They streamline the process of medication purchase, refills and management

is a registered pharmacist and Co-Founder of Juxtameds – Juxtameds is a digital store for prescription medications. They streamline the process of medication purchase, refills and management Shakira Saliu is Co-Founder and Chief Medical Director of Doctoora E-Health Limited – Doctoora is a real estate startup operating an online platform that provides co-working spaces for healthcare professionals.

is Co-Founder and Chief Medical Director of Doctoora E-Health Limited – Doctoora is a real estate startup operating an online platform that provides co-working spaces for healthcare professionals. Nneka Njoku is a Co-Founder of Nicademia – Nicademia aims to prevent the extinction of African Languages through animated videos available on demand and via their mobile app, tablets and TV.

is a Co-Founder of Nicademia – Nicademia aims to prevent the extinction of African Languages through animated videos available on demand and via their mobile app, tablets and TV. Jennifa Okoduwa is a Co-Founder of Foodlocker – Foodlocker is an online e-commerce platform store for groceries is Nigeria. It offers unbeatable convenience, farm-freshness and a matchless customer service

is a Co-Founder of Foodlocker – Foodlocker is an online e-commerce platform store for groceries is Nigeria. It offers unbeatable convenience, farm-freshness and a matchless customer service Chi Onwuka is the Founder of FabricsNG – FabricsNG is an online marketplace for young creatives and fashion designers to source a wide variety of quality and affordable fabrics at their convenience

The 2018 Accelerator is in partnership with the Work in Progress! Alliance and Lagos Innovates with support from media partners The Guardian Nigeria, BellaNaija and MissTechy.

———————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content