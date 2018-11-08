Ramsey Nouah, Mercy Aigbe, Ifu Ennada, “10 Days In Sun City”… Here’s the Full Nominee List for the 2018 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards

The nominee list for 2018 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards has been released.
This year, they received 112 films including 93 feature films, eight sho, t films and one documentary series were screened. Ten others were disqualified for various reasons relating to not meeting entry requirement.
See the full list of nominees below.
Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)
- Ramsey Nouah – Body Language
- Kelechi Udegbe – Bedroom Point
- Gold Ikponmwosa – Oga Bolaji
- Nosa Obaseki – Queen of Queens
- Femi Branch – What Men Want
- Mike Godson- Mark of Royalty
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)
- Adeniyi Johnson – Outcast
- Femi Branch – Obsession
- Shawn Faqua – Personal Assistant
- Greg Ojefua – Oga Bolaji
- William Omo Godwyn- Ebosimi
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)
- Femi Adebayo – Etiko Onigedu
- Lateef Adedimeji – Hey
- Yemi Solade – Irolabi
- Ninalowo Bolanle – Judasi
- Ibrahim Chatta- A Year to Live
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)
- Jamiu Azeez – Hey
- Adeniyi Johnson – Tife Bankole
- Olutayo Amokade – Etiko Onigedu
- Ibrahim Chatta – Judasi
- Taiwo Ibikunle– A Year to Live
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Hausa)
- Umar M Shareef in Mansor
- Umar M Shareef in Mariya
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)
- Tim Ebuka – Obinwanne
- Swanky JKA – Ofuobi
- Swanky in A Lonely Lane
Best Actress in Leading Role (English)
- Mary Lazarus – What Men Want
- Tana Adelana – Body Language
- Funmilola Aofiyebi Raimi – We Don’t Live Here Anymore
- Nancy Osime – Disguise
- Omowumi Dada- Oga Bolaji
- Maltilda Obaseki- Queen of Queens
Best Actress in Supporting role (English)
- Victoria Egbuchere – Blame
- Ifu Ennada – Obsession
- Uche Nwaefuna – What Men Want
- Bimbo Adesemoye – Personal Assistant
- Chacha Eke Faani – Mark of Royalty
- Moyo Lawal- Bedroom Point
Best Actress in Leading Role (Yoruba)
- Ronke Ojo – Osun Sengede
- Bukunmi Oluwasina – Hey
- Feyisara Hassan – Tife Bankole
- Dayo Amusa – Tabili ba yi
- Seyi Edun – Irukana
Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)
- Liz Da Silva – Eniolami
- Mercy Aigbe – Judasi
- Bukola Adeeyo – Irukana
- Adebimpe Oyebade – Dear Sister
- Seyi Asekun- Osun Sengede
Best Actress in a Leading Role(Hausa)
- Maryam Yahaya in Mansoor
- Maryam Yahaya in Mariya
Best Actress in a Leading Role( Igbo)
- Phil Daniels – Obinwanne
- Chioma Idigo – Ofuobi
- Kindness Fidelis in A Lonely Lane
Best Child Actor in a Movie
- Prince Adams– Ofuobi
- Daniel Adesina– Ofefe
Best Child Actress in a movie
- Jasmine Fakunle in Oga Bolaji
- Ifedi Sharon in Sister Jessica
- Zino Amata in Manny
Moses Olaiya Movie with the Best Comedy
- 10 Days in Sun City
- Irolabi
- A Million Baby
- Bedroom Point
Movie with the Best Social Message
- We Don’t Live Here Anymore
- Surrogate
- A Year to Live
- Pain Within
- Somina
Best Short Film of the Year
- Blank
- Mirabel
- Pain
- Omotoke
Documentary of the Year
- Green Passport
Movie with the Best Special Effect
- Osun Sengede
- Etiko Onigedu
- Tife Bankole
- Ebosimi
Movie with the Best Screenplay
- Queen of Queens
- We Don’t Live Here Anymore
- Oga Bolaji
- Ebosimi
- Body language
Best use of Nigerian food in a Movie
- A Year to Live
- Outcast
- Etiko Onigedu
- Obsession
- Simbi Alamala
Best Use of Costume in a Movie
- Personal Assistant
- Ebosimi
- Osun Sengede
- Blame
Best Use of Make-up in a Movie
- Disguise
- Personal Assistant
- Etiko Onigedu
- Osun Sengede
- Ebosimi
Movie with the Best Production Design
- Osun Sengede
- Etiko Onigedu
- Oga Bolaji
- We Don’t Live here Anymore
- Ebomisi
Best Kiss in a Movie
- Bimbo Ademoye/ Shawn Faqua – Personal Assistant
- Yemi Blaq/Ifu Ennada – Obsession
- Mawuli Gavor/ Odera Olivia Orji – Obsession
- Eddy Watson and Victoria Egbuchere in Blame
Movie with the Best Sound Track
- Omojowolo
- Osun Sengede
- Mark of Royalty
- Oga Bolaji
- Queen of Queens
Movie with the Best Editing
- Oga Bolaji
- We don’t Live Here Anymore
- Surrogate
- Queen of Queens
Most Promising Actor
- Francis Sule in We don’t Live Here Anymore
- Temidayo Akinboro in We don’t Live Here Anymore
- Moses Akerele in Mirabel
Most Promising Actress
- Elma Mbadiwe in We don’t Live Here Anymore
- Ifu Ennada in Obsession
- Victoria Egbuchere in Blame
- Oreoluwa Adedoyin in Ofefe
Movie with the Best Cinematography
- Queen of Queens
- Oga Bolaji
- Osun Sengede
- We don’t Live Here Anymore
- 10 Days in Sun City
Director of the Year
- Kabat Esosa Egbon- Queen of Queens and Ebomisi
- Sobe Charles Umeh/Akin-Tijani Balogun- Surrogate
- Tope Oshin- We Don’t Live Here Anymore
- Moses Inwang– Body Language
- Kayode Kasum- Oga Bolaji
Movie of the Year
- Queen of Queens
- We don’t Live Here Anymore
- Surrogate
- Ebosimi
- Body Language
Revelation of the Year (Female)
- Adebimpe Oyebade
- Zainab Bakare
- Jumoke Adelaja
- Charity Asuquo
- Odera Olivia Orji
- Lucy Ameh
Revelation of the Year(Male)
- David Akande
- Debo Maroni
- Tomiwa Tegbe
- Emeka Nwagbaracha
- Mike Afolarin