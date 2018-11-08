Ramsey Nouah, Mercy Aigbe, Ifu Ennada, “10 Days In Sun City”… Here’s the Full Nominee List for the 2018 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards

The nominee list for 2018 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards has been released.

This year, they received 112 films including 93 feature films, eight sho, t films and one documentary series were screened. Ten others were disqualified for various reasons relating to not meeting entry requirement.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)

Ramsey Nouah – Body Language

Kelechi Udegbe – Bedroom Point

Gold Ikponmwosa – Oga Bolaji

Nosa Obaseki – Queen of Queens

Femi Branch – What Men Want

Mike Godson- Mark of Royalty

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)

Adeniyi Johnson – Outcast

Femi Branch – Obsession

Shawn Faqua – Personal Assistant

Greg Ojefua – Oga Bolaji

William Omo Godwyn- Ebosimi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

Femi Adebayo – Etiko Onigedu

Lateef Adedimeji – Hey

Yemi Solade – Irolabi

Ninalowo Bolanle – Judasi

Ibrahim Chatta- A Year to Live

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

Jamiu Azeez – Hey

Adeniyi Johnson – Tife Bankole

Olutayo Amokade – Etiko Onigedu

Ibrahim Chatta – Judasi

Taiwo Ibikunle– A Year to Live

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Hausa)

Umar M Shareef in Mansor

Umar M Shareef in Mariya

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)

Tim Ebuka – Obinwanne

Swanky JKA – Ofuobi

Swanky in A Lonely Lane

Best Actress in Leading Role (English)

Mary Lazarus – What Men Want

Tana Adelana – Body Language

Funmilola Aofiyebi Raimi – We Don’t Live Here Anymore

Nancy Osime – Disguise

Omowumi Dada- Oga Bolaji

Maltilda Obaseki- Queen of Queens

Best Actress in Supporting role (English)

Victoria Egbuchere – Blame

Ifu Ennada – Obsession

Uche Nwaefuna – What Men Want

Bimbo Adesemoye – Personal Assistant

Chacha Eke Faani – Mark of Royalty

Moyo Lawal- Bedroom Point

Best Actress in Leading Role (Yoruba)

Ronke Ojo – Osun Sengede

Bukunmi Oluwasina – Hey

Feyisara Hassan – Tife Bankole

Dayo Amusa – Tabili ba yi

Seyi Edun – Irukana

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

Liz Da Silva – Eniolami

Mercy Aigbe – Judasi

Bukola Adeeyo – Irukana

Adebimpe Oyebade – Dear Sister

Seyi Asekun- Osun Sengede

Best Actress in a Leading Role(Hausa)

Maryam Yahaya in Mansoor

Maryam Yahaya in Mariya

Best Actress in a Leading Role( Igbo)

Phil Daniels – Obinwanne

Chioma Idigo – Ofuobi

Kindness Fidelis in A Lonely Lane

Best Child Actor in a Movie

Prince Adams – Ofuobi

Daniel Adesina– Ofefe

Best Child Actress in a movie

Jasmine Fakunle in Oga Bolaji

Ifedi Sharon in Sister Jessica

Zino Amata in Manny

Moses Olaiya Movie with the Best Comedy

10 Days in Sun City

10 Days in Sun City Irolabi

A Million Baby

Bedroom Point

Movie with the Best Social Message

We Don’t Live Here Anymore

Surrogate

A Year to Live

Pain Within

Somina

Best Short Film of the Year

Blank

Mirabel

Pain

Omotoke

Documentary of the Year

Green Passport

Movie with the Best Special Effect

Osun Sengede

Etiko Onigedu

Tife Bankole

Ebosimi

Movie with the Best Screenplay

Queen of Queens

Queen of Queens We Don’t Live Here Anymore

Oga Bolaji

Ebosimi

Body language

Best use of Nigerian food in a Movie

A Year to Live

Outcast

Etiko Onigedu

Obsession

Simbi Alamala

Best Use of Costume in a Movie

Personal Assistant Ebosimi Osun Sengede Blame

Best Use of Make-up in a Movie

Disguise

Disguise Personal Assistant

Etiko Onigedu

Osun Sengede

Ebosimi

Movie with the Best Production Design

Osun Sengede

Etiko Onigedu

Oga Bolaji

We Don’t Live here Anymore

Ebomisi

Best Kiss in a Movie

Bimbo Ademoye/ Shawn Faqua – Personal Assistant

Yemi Blaq/Ifu Ennada – Obsession

– Mawuli Gavor/ Odera Olivia Orji – Obsession

Eddy Watson and Victoria Egbuchere in Blame

Movie with the Best Sound Track

Omojowolo

Osun Sengede

Mark of Royalty

Oga Bolaji

Queen of Queens

Movie with the Best Editing

Oga Bolaji

We don’t Live Here Anymore

Surrogate

Queen of Queens

Most Promising Actor

Francis Sule in We don’t Live Here Anymore

Temidayo Akinboro in We don’t Live Here Anymore

Moses Akerele in Mirabel

Most Promising Actress

Elma Mbadiwe in We don’t Live Here Anymore

in Ifu Ennada in Obsession

in Victoria Egbuchere in Blame

Oreoluwa Adedoyin in Ofefe

Movie with the Best Cinematography

Queen of Queens

Oga Bolaji

Osun Sengede

We don’t Live Here Anymore

10 Days in Sun City

Director of the Year

Kabat Esosa Egbon- Queen of Queens and Ebomisi

Sobe Charles Umeh/Akin-Tijani Balogun- Surrogate

Tope Oshin- We Don’t Live Here Anymore

Moses Inwang – Body Language

Kayode Kasum- Oga Bolaji

Movie of the Year

Queen of Queens

We don’t Live Here Anymore

Surrogate

Ebosimi

Body Language

Revelation of the Year (Female)

Adebimpe Oyebade

Zainab Bakare

Jumoke Adelaja

Charity Asuquo

Odera Olivia Orji

Lucy Ameh

Revelation of the Year(Male)

David Akande

Debo Maroni

Tomiwa Tegbe

Emeka Nwagbaracha

Mike Afolarin