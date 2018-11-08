BellaNaija

Ramsey Nouah, Mercy Aigbe, Ifu Ennada, "10 Days In Sun City"… Here's the Full Nominee List for the 2018 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards

The nominee list for 2018 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards has been released.

This year, they received 112 films including 93 feature films, eight sho, t films and one documentary series were screened. Ten others were disqualified for various reasons relating to not meeting entry requirement.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)

  • Ramsey Nouah – Body Language
  • Kelechi Udegbe – Bedroom Point
  • Gold Ikponmwosa – Oga Bolaji
  • Nosa Obaseki – Queen of Queens
  • Femi Branch – What Men Want
  • Mike Godson- Mark of Royalty

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)

  • Adeniyi Johnson – Outcast
  • Femi Branch – Obsession
  • Shawn Faqua – Personal Assistant
  • Greg Ojefua – Oga Bolaji
  • William Omo Godwyn- Ebosimi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

  • Femi Adebayo – Etiko Onigedu
  • Lateef Adedimeji – Hey 
  • Yemi Solade – Irolabi
  • Ninalowo Bolanle – Judasi
  • Ibrahim Chatta-  A Year to Live

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

  • Jamiu Azeez – Hey
  • Adeniyi Johnson – Tife Bankole
  • Olutayo Amokade – Etiko Onigedu
  • Ibrahim Chatta – Judasi
  • Taiwo Ibikunle– A Year to Live

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Hausa)

  • Umar M Shareef in Mansor
  • Umar M Shareef in Mariya

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)

  • Tim Ebuka – Obinwanne
  • Swanky JKA – Ofuobi
  • Swanky in A Lonely Lane

Best Actress in Leading Role (English) 

  • Mary Lazarus – What Men Want
  • Tana Adelana – Body Language
  • Funmilola Aofiyebi Raimi – We Don’t Live Here Anymore
  • Nancy Osime – Disguise
  • Omowumi Dada- Oga Bolaji
  • Maltilda Obaseki- Queen of Queens

 Best Actress in  Supporting role (English)

  • Victoria Egbuchere – Blame
  • Ifu Ennada – Obsession
  • Uche Nwaefuna – What Men Want
  • Bimbo Adesemoye – Personal Assistant
  • Chacha Eke Faani – Mark of Royalty
  • Moyo Lawal- Bedroom Point

 Best Actress in Leading Role (Yoruba)

  • Ronke Ojo – Osun Sengede
  • Bukunmi Oluwasina – Hey
  • Feyisara Hassan – Tife Bankole
  • Dayo Amusa – Tabili ba yi
  • Seyi Edun – Irukana

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

  • Liz Da Silva – Eniolami
  • Mercy Aigbe – Judasi
  • Bukola Adeeyo – Irukana
  • Adebimpe Oyebade – Dear Sister
  • Seyi Asekun- Osun Sengede

Best Actress in a Leading Role(Hausa)

  • Maryam Yahaya in Mansoor
  • Maryam Yahaya in Mariya

Best Actress in a Leading Role( Igbo)

  • Phil Daniels – Obinwanne
  • Chioma Idigo – Ofuobi
  • Kindness Fidelis in A Lonely Lane

 Best Child Actor in a Movie

  • Prince Adams– Ofuobi
  • Daniel Adesina– Ofefe

Best Child Actress in a movie 

  • Jasmine Fakunle  in Oga Bolaji
  • Ifedi Sharon in Sister Jessica 
  • Zino Amata in Manny

Moses Olaiya  Movie with the Best Comedy 

  • 10 Days in Sun City
  • Irolabi 
  • A Million Baby
  • Bedroom Point

Movie with the Best Social Message

  • We Don’t Live Here Anymore
  • Surrogate 
  • A Year to Live
  • Pain Within
  • Somina

Best Short Film of the Year 

  • Blank 
  • Mirabel 
  • Pain 
  • Omotoke

Documentary of the Year

  • Green Passport

Movie with the Best Special Effect

  • Osun Sengede
  • Etiko Onigedu
  • Tife Bankole
  • Ebosimi

Movie with the Best Screenplay

  • Queen of Queens
  • We Don’t Live Here Anymore
  • Oga Bolaji
  • Ebosimi
  • Body language 

Best use of Nigerian food in a Movie

  • A Year to Live
  • Outcast 
  • Etiko Onigedu
  • Obsession 
  • Simbi Alamala

Best Use of Costume in a Movie

  1. Personal Assistant
  2. Ebosimi 
  3. Osun Sengede
  4. Blame 

Best Use of Make-up in a Movie 

  • Disguise 
  • Personal Assistant
  • Etiko Onigedu
  • Osun Sengede
  • Ebosimi

Movie with the Best Production Design

  • Osun Sengede
  • Etiko Onigedu
  • Oga Bolaji
  • We Don’t Live here Anymore
  • Ebomisi

Best Kiss in a Movie

  • Bimbo Ademoye/ Shawn Faqua – Personal Assistant
  • Yemi Blaq/Ifu Ennada  Obsession
  • Mawuli Gavor/ Odera Olivia Orji – Obsession
  • Eddy Watson and Victoria Egbuchere in Blame

Movie with the Best Sound Track

  • Omojowolo
  • Osun Sengede
  • Mark of Royalty
  • Oga Bolaji
  • Queen of Queens

Movie with the Best Editing

  • Oga Bolaji
  • We don’t Live Here Anymore
  • Surrogate
  • Queen of Queens

Most Promising Actor

  • Francis Sule in  We don’t Live Here Anymore
  • Temidayo Akinboro in We don’t Live Here Anymore
  • Moses Akerele in Mirabel

Most Promising Actress

  • Elma Mbadiwe in We don’t Live Here Anymore 
  • Ifu Ennada  in Obsession 
  • Victoria Egbuchere in Blame
  • Oreoluwa Adedoyin in  Ofefe

Movie with the Best Cinematography

  • Queen of Queens
  • Oga Bolaji
  • Osun Sengede
  • We don’t Live Here Anymore
  • 10 Days in Sun City

 Director of the Year

  • Kabat Esosa Egbon- Queen of Queens and Ebomisi
  • Sobe Charles Umeh/Akin-Tijani Balogun- Surrogate
  • Tope Oshin- We Don’t  Live Here Anymore
  • Moses Inwang– Body Language
  • Kayode Kasum- Oga Bolaji

Movie of the Year

  • Queen of Queens
  • We don’t Live Here Anymore
  • Surrogate
  • Ebosimi
  • Body Language

Revelation of the Year (Female)

  • Adebimpe Oyebade
  • Zainab Bakare
  • Jumoke Adelaja
  • Charity Asuquo
  • Odera Olivia Orji
  • Lucy Ameh

Revelation of the Year(Male)

  • David Akande 
  • Debo Maroni
  • Tomiwa Tegbe
  • Emeka Nwagbaracha
  • Mike Afolarin

