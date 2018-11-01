Mr Eazi announces new mixtape “Lagos to London”

Music star Mr Eazi has announced the third installment of his “Life Is Eazi” projects and this one is a mixtape titled “Lagos to London“.
According to him, the mixtape will be released this November.
He says:
Wanna thank everyone for their support since December 2015! Your support has enabled my music move from “Accra to Lagos” , seen me Tour the world live my dreams & in the last 16 months the journey has precisely gone from “ Lagos To London “ from playing dream festivals to multiple chart appearances!! Its been fun!! I have put together this mixtape to share sonic Vibes that reflect this Journey!! Drops 9th of November 2018!!! Lets go #Lifeiseazi #BankuMusic #Zagadat
The project is also being dropped by his own Label Banku Music! He says “We taking undiluted African Music to the World, and in the process, we Gonna Empawa a couple Talented artists to build global Businesses!!”
