These Headshots of MBGN World 2017 Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue are Absolutely Stunning!💁🏻‍♀️

Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue was crowned as the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2017 and we totally agree.

She recently teamed up with photographer Aham Ibeleme and makeup artiste T.A’La Mode for some gorgeous headshots and we just had to share.

Ugochi represented Nigeria proudly in the 2017 Miss World beauty pageant.

See the headshots below.

Credits:

Photography: @ahamibeleme

Makeup: @t.alamodebeauty

Model: @mitchelihezue

Hair: @style_smilenation

Photo assistant: @pablopicarts

Lighting: @paulcbuffinc