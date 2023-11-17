Mitchel Ihezue Was Stunning at the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition

The preliminary gala of the Miss Universe pageant commenced on the evening of Wednesday, November 15, at the “José Adolfo Pineda” National Gymnasium in El Salvador. This event marked the prelude to the grand finale, featuring Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ihezue, along with 84 other contestants.

The evening showcased the contestants as they confidently paraded in swimsuits and elegant gala dresses, each uniquely chosen in collaboration with their respective teams.

At the prelims, Mitchel showed off her swimwear, evening gowns and national costume to some judges to help her get a spot in the semi-finals. So far, Mitchel has spent the last week touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe crown in El Salvador.

Let’s take a closer look at what she wore for the occasion

Swimwear

Evening Gown

National Costume

The national costume represents the power and impact women have had on Nigeria throughout the nation’s history. It is an an amalgamation of core elements from 3 notable queens who have had significant influence on the history of Nigeria and have made their marks as forces for good. Queen Moremi: The staff represents Queen Moremi, a Yoruba queen and heroine of the Ife kingdom (present day south west region of Nigeria) who sacrificed herself for the liberation of her kingdom and people. Queen Idia: A Queen Idia mask is seen on the costume. She, a queen and a great warrior played a major role in the great victory of the Benin kingdom. History notes that she was instrumental in the rise and reign of one of the greatest kings of the Benin kingdom having raised one of the greatest armies in the history of Nigeria. Amina, Queen of Zazzau: The headpiece, and cape are representations of Queen Amina, a conqueror and warrior whose notable prowess were responsible for the expansion of the present day north western region of Nigeria. Her reign saw to the existence of trade routes through Northern Africa. The spears showcase the queenship and fierceness of these queens who defied odds to create indelible marks in the great nation of Nigeria. With this costume, my story is clear, women are stronger than the society has labeled them to be and we can truly be a force for good.