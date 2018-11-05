Tiwa Savage wins “Best African Act” Award at the 2018 MTV EMAs | See Full List of Winners

Last night, it was all about the 2018 MTV European Music Awards!

The event held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018, in Bilbao, Spain and was hosted by Hailee Steinfeld.

Tiwa Savage, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and many more emerged winners through the night.

See the full list of winners below.

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande — “no tears left to cry”

WINNER: Camila Cabello — “Havana” ft. Young Thug

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Lil Dicky — “Freaky Friday” ft. Chris Brown

The Carters — “APES**T”

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande — “no tears left to cry”

Bebe Rexha — “Meant To Be” ft. Florida Georgia Line

WINNER: Camila Cabello — “Havana” ft. Young Thug

Drake — “God’s Plan”

Post Malone — “rockstar” ft. 21 Savage

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

BEST NEW

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

WINNER: Cardi B

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

BEST GROUP

WINNER: BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

PRETTYMUCH

BEST LOOK

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Migos

Post Malone

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem

Migos

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST LIVE

Ed Sheeran

Muse

P!nk

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

The Carters

BEST ROCK

WINNER: 5 Seconds Of Summer

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Muse

U2

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fall Out Boy

WINNER: Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

twenty one pilots

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

WINNER: Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BIGGEST FANS

WINNER: BTS

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST WORLD STAGE

Clean Bandit — MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

Charli XCX — MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

David Guetta — Trafalgar Square, UK 2017

Jason Derulo — Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Post Malone — Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Migos — Wireless Festival, UK 2018

J Cole — Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Nick Jonas — MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

WINNER: Alessia Cara — MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

BEST PUSH

PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)

Why Don’t We (November 2017 )

WINNER: Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)

Bishop Briggs (January 2018)

Superorganism (February 2018)

Jessie Reyez (March 2018)

Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)

Lil Xan (May 2018)

Sigrid (June 2018)

Chloe x Halle (July 2018)

Bazzi (August 2018)

Jorja Smith (September 2018)

BEST U.S. ACT (BEST LOCAL ACT)

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone