Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Career Events

Discover Your Post-graduate Opportunities at the University of Dundee + Meet with Representatives | October 18th

Career Features

'Tale Alimi: 5 Reasons Why Your Small Business Will Never Scale

Career Events

Bestman Games Initiatives partners with Avon HMO, Wilsons Lemonade & Jyb Tv to Mark Teachers Day in Lagos

Career Features

What is Your Company's HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

Career Features

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Career Features

Farida Yahya: 8 Tips For Keeping Your Business Up & Running

Career Events

Here are 2 Reasons Why You should Attend the WIMBIZ Annual Conference 2019 | November 7th & 8th

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Chioma Agwuebo of TechHer is Empowering & Advocating for Women with her Media & Tech Skills

Career Events

UBA Foundation promotes Reading Culture in Secondary Schools with its Annual National Essay Competition

Career

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

BellaNaija.com

Published

49 mins ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Abdulwaheed Alayande, who’s determined to use technology to positively impact healthcare delivery in Nigeria and beyond.

Abdulwaheed is the founder of TREP LABS, which he describes as an innovation lab designed to provide and build low cost hardware solutions to health problems in Africa. The lab believes that connectivity will shift health care from curing sickness to enabling wellness.

One of its products is REALDRIP, a non-invasive infusion meter that makes blood transfusion and drip treatment simpler and safer by continuously monitoring flow rate and volume administered, and also automating the blood transfusion and drip treatment process.

The device leverages the IoT technology to eliminate the guesswork in setting IV flow rate, monitoring dosages and time taken as indicated on the treatment plan. The information is connected to a dashboard and also alerts health professionals about each patient’s specific situation.

Abdulwaheed holds a B.Eng degree from Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and is one of the 20 finalists for the 2019 Anzisha Prize.

Abdulwaheed is on a mission to save lives by empowering today’s medical teams with low-cost medical devices, that help to prevent clinical and surgical errors and we’re rooting for him.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teach Your Children About Money

Dear Nigerians, We Need To Stop Defecating in Public!

Temi Olajide: Practical Ways to Handle Your Child’s Tantrums

‘Tale Alimi: 5 Reasons Why Your Small Business Will Never Scale

Advertisement
css.php