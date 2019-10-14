Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Abdulwaheed Alayande, who’s determined to use technology to positively impact healthcare delivery in Nigeria and beyond.

Abdulwaheed is the founder of TREP LABS, which he describes as an innovation lab designed to provide and build low cost hardware solutions to health problems in Africa. The lab believes that connectivity will shift health care from curing sickness to enabling wellness.

One of its products is REALDRIP, a non-invasive infusion meter that makes blood transfusion and drip treatment simpler and safer by continuously monitoring flow rate and volume administered, and also automating the blood transfusion and drip treatment process.

The device leverages the IoT technology to eliminate the guesswork in setting IV flow rate, monitoring dosages and time taken as indicated on the treatment plan. The information is connected to a dashboard and also alerts health professionals about each patient’s specific situation.

Abdulwaheed holds a B.Eng degree from Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and is one of the 20 finalists for the 2019 Anzisha Prize.

Abdulwaheed is on a mission to save lives by empowering today’s medical teams with low-cost medical devices, that help to prevent clinical and surgical errors and we’re rooting for him.