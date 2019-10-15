How It All Went Down – We’ve Got the B.T.S Footage for Tiwa Savage’s “49-99”

On the 5th of September, Tiwa Savage dropped her single “49-99” alongside the music video and it recently hit over 10 million streams across all music platforms.

The video was directed by Meji Alabi and Tiwa Savage has now released the BTS video.

On what the song means, Tiwa said:

“The song encourages the young to put down the sense of inheritance and work for what they desire in life, for a better tomorrow. We can’t sit on our old glories and expect things to change for the better. ‘49-99’ also addresses some political leaders who, instead of focusing on the growth of a nation, are there just for the money and having affairs with underage girls – while the citizenry is hustling hard to make a daily living.”

Watch the video below:

Check out some BTS pictures featuring Tiwa Savage and the team that created “49-99”.

Photo Credit: mejialabi