BN TV: This is How Ijeoma Kola Celebrated her Babymoon in Watamu, Kenya

Public health researcher, lifestyle blogger, and entrepreneur Ijeoma Kola recently took a trip with her husband to the town of Watamu to celebrate their babymoon.

If you’re wondering what a “babymoon” is – it is a relaxing trip taken by an expectant mother and her partner to spend some time together before the baby arrives.

Ijeoma wrote:

Last week we visited the quiet coastal town of Watamu Kenya and took a safari in Tsavo East National Park as a little babymoon trip before we become a family of three. Enjoy our babymoon vlog!

Watch