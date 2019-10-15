South African-born global disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, is the cover star for the latest Cosmopolitan SA Issue. For this issue, she talks about her 15-year career, her daughter’s insta-fame as well as her relationship with AKA.
For the cover photos which were shot in Mauritius, Zinhle flaunts her rock hard abs and is setting the tone for a hot girl summer rocking different swimsuits that are trendy this season.
Credits
Photographer: @katinkabester
Creative Direction: @juangeel
Fashion: @cleopatramarco
Bikini: @foschinisa
Jewellery: @americanswissza
Sunglasses: @vogueeyewear
Beauty: @themakeupstandsa
Hair & Makeup: @xola_madube
Interview: @jaimewaddington
Location: @saltresorts @luxresorts