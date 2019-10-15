Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae as Host of ELLE's 2019 Women In Hollywood Celebration

Style

DJ Zinhle flaunts her Bikini Bod on the Cover of Cosmopolitan SA's "Hot Girl Summer" Issue

Style

BN TV: This is How Ijeoma Kola Celebrated her Babymoon in Watamu, Kenya

Style

Kancky just released a Pretty Collection for Resort 2019 tagged "In Full Bloom"

Style

Online Store ZAZAII Is Lala Akindoju's New Obsession And This Is Why!

Style

Adesuwa Aighewi is the Cover Star of The Porter Magazine's November 2019 Issue!

Style

Leo DaSilva is the Perfect Muse for this Dapper Collection by Looks Like A Good Man (LLGM)

BN TV Style

Amanda du Pont Just Gave Us Quite A Few Reasons to Visit Mauritius

Style

Naomie Harris is Serving Major Looks Courtesy of Ade Samuel on Essence Magazine's Latest Cover

Style

See the Colours our Style Faves our Wore Nonstop This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 81

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae as Host of ELLE’s 2019 Women In Hollywood Celebration

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 min ago

 on

The stars came together in style for ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Monday night. Among the honorees of the night were Zendaya, Lena Waithe, Dolly Parton, and more who attended in glamorous looks, followed by friends, supporters, and entertainers in Hollywood.

But throughout the night’s activities, all eyes were on the host – Issa Rae.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Issa Rae attends ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE)

The Insecure star was a ray of sunshine making her first appearance on the red carpet in a striking yellow Jason Rembert floor-length dress. The form-fitting look featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with a slick ponytail and shimmering purple eyes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Issa Rae attends ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE)

For her second appearance of the night, she got suited up wearing a red and black Ralph Lauren velvet tuxedo and classic black pants.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Margaret Atwood & Bernadine Evaristo are Joint Winners of the 2019 Man Booker Prize

Jean Clare Oge: The Invisible Illness

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Emma Uchendu: Every Small Business Should Have an Employee Handbook

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teach Your Children About Money

Advertisement
css.php