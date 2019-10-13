Fashion, beauty and lifestyle brand Kancky has released a new collection under its ready to wear line for the Resort 2019 season tagged “In Full Bloom”.
According to the brand;
Exuberant hues, ornate floral prints, and color splash patterns capture the striking looks in Kancky’s 2019 Resort collection.
Tribal-like patterns of West African origin took a featuring role, while breezy dresses draping loosely and gracefully made a plush statement.
The mix of prints and materials added to the elegance of this collection while relying on ruffles, tie ropes and wrap details to add a modern twist.
See the full lookbook below
Credits
Brand – @kanckyofficial
Photography – @requireimages
Model – @hildanwafor
Hair – @kanckybeauty
Bags – @flairethelabel