Fashion, beauty and lifestyle brand Kancky has released a new collection under its ready to wear line for the Resort 2019 season tagged “In Full Bloom”.

According to the brand;

Exuberant hues, ornate floral prints, and color splash patterns capture the striking looks in Kancky’s 2019 Resort collection.

Tribal-like patterns of West African origin took a featuring role, while breezy dresses draping loosely and gracefully made a plush statement.

The mix of prints and materials added to the elegance of this collection while relying on ruffles, tie ropes and wrap details to add a modern twist.

See the full lookbook below

Credits

Brand – @kanckyofficial

Photography – @requireimages

Model – @hildanwafor

Hair – @kanckybeauty

Bags – @flairethelabel