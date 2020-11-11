The Label Behind Your Favourite Adire Looks Just Launched A Brand New Collection

Connect with us

Nigerian brand Kancky released a new collection called the Clarity collection.

According to a statement from the brand:

Our SS21 #Clarity Collection features Hand Painted and Hand Dyed Perfection just for you!

As our first attempt into custom made prints, we explored Indigo and Batik techniques from different parts of the world on sustainability sourced 100% cotton, chiffon and rayon.

I started Kancky out of the need to provide women with what I term ‘Tribal-Chic’ clothing. Tribal does not need to be boring or look the same way all the time; this is why our objective is to depict indigenous prints in a more refined way through employing a range of fun and unconventional designs(mostly geometric and abstract) interpreted into chic functional styles and silhouettes.

It has been quite a journey for the brand over the past few years. Finally gaining complete understanding of what the Kancky brand represents, Who I am as a woman, Who the ideal Kancky woman is and What she stands for, I can confidently say I have Clarity; one that is synonymous with crystal clear water.

It goes beyond just creating designs that boost confidence in our women; how we come about these finished pieces (in terms of materials used and methods of sourcing and production) is of great significance to the Kancky brand.” 

Credits

Photography- @thedejioluokun
Model- @thatsorinolagirl of @pagesmodels

 

