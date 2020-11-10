Style
Check Out this new “Sisi Eko” Collection From The Lagos Shirt factory!
Nigerian T-shirt production company The Lagos Shirt factory, well known for its enthralling shirts and shirt dress concepts has released yet another collection for the new season titled Sisi Eko.
This new collection offers hand-painted shirt dresses in modern cuts and designs to serve the needs of the woman on the go, each piece offers various options from casual outings to formal zoom meetings, from exciting girls hang out to formal occasion wears.
The collection is effortlessly entwining traditional art and contemporary designs. Silently paying homage to the woman who loves life and lives it unapologetically.
See the full collection below
Credits
Photography: @ovia_reflex
Hair: @bellebedazzled_hair
Model: @nhn_couture
The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com