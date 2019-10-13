Connect with us

Style

Online Store ZAZAII Is Lala Akindoju's New Obsession And This Is Why!

Style

BN TV: This is How Ijeoma Kola Celebrated her Babymoon in Watamu, Kenya

Style

Kancky just released a Pretty Collection for Resort 2019 tagged "In Full Bloom"

Style

Adesuwa Aighewi is the Cover Star of The Porter Magazine's November 2019 Issue!

Style

Leo DaSilva is the Perfect Muse for this Dapper Collection by Looks Like A Good Man (LLGM)

BN TV Style

Amanda du Pont Just Gave Us Quite A Few Reasons to Visit Mauritius

Style

Naomie Harris is Serving Major Looks Courtesy of Ade Samuel on Essence Magazine's Latest Cover

Style

See the Colours our Style Faves our Wore Nonstop This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 81

Style

Damson Idris joins Mahershala Ali as One of the Faces for Zegna's #WhatMakesAMan Campaign

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

Lupita Nyongó is a BellaStylista in this Eki Orleans Dress at the New York Premiere of “Little Monsters”

Style

Online Store ZAZAII Is Lala Akindoju’s New Obsession And This Is Why!

BellaNaija Style

Published

9 hours ago

 on

You could say that Nollywood actress Lala Akindoju has found her people. The Nigerian hit filmmaker just can’t get over online store ZAZAII. The store, which sells contemporary fashion items from independent designers has become her one-stop-shop for every single event.

To the Big Brother Naija house last week, she opted for a multi-coloured set from clothing brand Fruché from the store. She paired it with a ponytail and simple stud earrings.

While hosting the Lights! Camera! Action Film Festiva in Lagos she went for a blue and white stripe off-shoulder dress from another contemporary brand Rococo also via ZAZAII.

On day 2 of the LCA Film Festival, she went for a monochromatic look, a short dress from Fruché also from ZAZAII.

Click here to place your order on the ZAZAII website.

Photo credit: @lalaakindoju

WHICH OF THE LOOKS ARE FEELING THE MOST? TAG US ON INSTAGRAM WITH #BELLASTYLISTA!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Rama: Let’s Talk About the Romance Renaissance in Fiction Writing

Ifeanyi Abraham: On Nigerians & Racism – A Welsh Woman Helped Me Realize My Identity As a Black Man

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

Advertisement
css.php