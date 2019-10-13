Online Store ZAZAII Is Lala Akindoju’s New Obsession And This Is Why!

You could say that Nollywood actress Lala Akindoju has found her people. The Nigerian hit filmmaker just can’t get over online store ZAZAII. The store, which sells contemporary fashion items from independent designers has become her one-stop-shop for every single event.

To the Big Brother Naija house last week, she opted for a multi-coloured set from clothing brand Fruché from the store. She paired it with a ponytail and simple stud earrings.

While hosting the Lights! Camera! Action Film Festiva in Lagos she went for a blue and white stripe off-shoulder dress from another contemporary brand Rococo also via ZAZAII.

On day 2 of the LCA Film Festival, she went for a monochromatic look, a short dress from Fruché also from ZAZAII.

Photo credit: @lalaakindoju

