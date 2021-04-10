Kancky’s New Capsule Collection Is Full Of Easy Pieces Perfect for Pure, Unadulterated Fun

Connect with us

Premium womenswear brand Kancky recently unveiled its limited ready-to-wear capsule collection.

The brand’s latest offering features a reinvention of its classics in new prints, an introduction of new styles and concepts (such as the tie-dye technique), and an infusion of solids or neutrals recreated into silhouettes synonymous with the brand.

In this collection, you will discover airy, transitional pieces in exuberant hues and prints (mostly geometric and abstract typical to the brand) on lush silk, chiffon and breathable cotton fabrics perfect for a wardrobe not governed by trends or seasons.

According to the statement of the brand:

Designed to be worn indoors and out, on vacation or staycation, for the born traveller and traveller at heart, styled together or differently, our Resort 2021 capsule stays deeply true to our brand’s promise- ‘Functional and Forever’.

This collection is in tune with the times we live in, the new normal; a time to make the most of our current circumstances wherever & whenever, whilst keeping hope alive!

Here’s to all the places we could have gone to; where we currently are & to all the places we’ll go!

See the full lookbook below

Credits

Brand@kanckyofficial|www.kancky.com
Photography@thedejioluokun
Models@gomezcasmira & @missudonsak(@pagesmodels)

