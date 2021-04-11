D’IYANU takes Ankara to the Next Level with Spring 2021 Collection

Addie Elabor-led fashion brand D’IYANU has released teaser photos for its anticipated Spring/Summer 2021 collection. At its core, the brand prides itself on being a bold ready-to-wear clothing line for men, women and children, preserving the tradition and accessibility of West African seamstressing.

According to the statement following the release of the new collection, the brand stated:

On the heels of Amanda Gorman’s ravishing May 2021 Vogue cover, wearing ceremonial Ghanaian Kente cloth repurposed by Virgil Abloh, D’IYANU looks forward to brighter days for Spring 2021. Having made new history through Fall and Winter, the spirited African fashion house is embracing the hope of safe travels, Resort white, and breezy silhouettes. From homemade prints of electric blues and teal, refreshing fuchsia and regal gold, they invite customers of all backgrounds into their comfort zone.

See the campaign photos here

Credits: @DIYANU