Xtacy Conspired presents a Modern Twist to Traditional Menswear with its Debut Collection!

D’IYANU takes Ankara to the Next Level with Spring 2021 Collection

Kancky’s New Capsule Collection Is Full Of Easy Pieces Perfect for Pure, Unadulterated Fun

See How Style Stars Rocked Black this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 140

The Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 69

All Modest Babes Will Love Northarabia Couture’s New Collection

A Quick Reminder that Yvonne Jegede is a Real Stunner

Thandiwe Newton is Standing Up for her Real Name as she covers British Vogue's May Issue

Here’s How You Can Stylishly Pull Off Vibrant Colours 7 days a week – Thanks Ella Harry

Yemi Alade Served it Hot with this Look at the Premiere Episode of “The Voice Nigeria”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Budding designer Xtacy Conspired has made its debut in the fashion industry with a striking menswear collection.

Featuring an eclectic range of day and night outfits for every man, “The Kollezion” chronicles a lifestyle relating to love for alternative fashion, as well as timeless and stylish designs

Modelled by music artist Ike Chuks and choreographer Don Flexx, the lookbook offers vibrant and appealing designs in colourful crepe fabric, artistic prints and flock designs.

According to the designer Dimeji:

Most of the artistic works on the outfits are obtained from a diverse compilation of the brand’s aesthetics. So, we decided to create designs that suit every form and class. At Xtacy Conspired, we don’t settle with regular, we like to stand out.

See the lookbook below

Credits:
Designer: @xtacy_conspired
Muses: @ikechuksofficial @donflexx
Photography: @ayoalasi

 

