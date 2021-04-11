Xtacy Conspired presents a Modern Twist to Traditional Menswear with its Debut Collection!

Budding designer Xtacy Conspired has made its debut in the fashion industry with a striking menswear collection.

Featuring an eclectic range of day and night outfits for every man, “The Kollezion” chronicles a lifestyle relating to love for alternative fashion, as well as timeless and stylish designs

Modelled by music artist Ike Chuks and choreographer Don Flexx, the lookbook offers vibrant and appealing designs in colourful crepe fabric, artistic prints and flock designs.

According to the designer Dimeji:

Most of the artistic works on the outfits are obtained from a diverse compilation of the brand’s aesthetics. So, we decided to create designs that suit every form and class. At Xtacy Conspired, we don’t settle with regular, we like to stand out.

See the lookbook below

Credits:

Designer: @xtacy_conspired

Muses: @ikechuksofficial @donflexx

Photography: @ayoalasi