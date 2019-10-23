Inspired#BNQuoteoftheDay Published 31 mins ago on October 23, 2019By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Abdul Sattar Edhi.People have become educated, but have not become human. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDayAbdul Sattar Edhi Don't Miss#BNQuoteoftheDay BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay