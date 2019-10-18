10 Contestants to “Go Hard or Go Home” in New Season of Weight-loss Reality TV Show ‘The faSttest shedder’

Nigeria’s 1st Weight-loss Reality TV Show, @thefaSttestshedder , hosted by Bellarose Okojie, is a registered Nigerian Trademark, created by @shedamsfitness to enlighten Nigerians about the benefits of incorporating fitness and healthy eating habits in their daily lives with special attention to individuals who want to shed more kilos the right and safe way.

Ada emerged as Season 2 Winner with a Weightloss- 26.55kgs, %Weightloss-23.1, and Vera, as the 1st runner -up with a Weightloss – 28.35kgs, %Weightloss – 20.0 within 90days in a secret Bootcamp location.

The TV series, in its 3rd Season, intends to be a life-changing adventure with Fitness and Wellness experts set to ensure this is achieved in a careful and safe environment via recommended Diet & Exercise routines. Sequel to the success of Season 2, and the level of awareness generated in African Countries like Tanzania, Ghana, Lesotho, Cameroon, Botswana and Congo, the faSttest shedder Season 3 will be a Pan-African Show. Auditions will take place in November, and in Nigeria, where participants from various Pan-African Countries will be required to go through the Mandatory Medical Checks, Vitals and Interviews.

The show kicks off in December 2019 and ends March 2020. The duration of the show is 12 weeks (90 days) and will be aired 1hr weekly on Vox Africa Uk, Waptv, RaveTv. Each contestant starts with a weigh-in to determine his/her initial stats which will serve as the baseline for determining the overall results. The faSttest shedder is determined by the Shedder who has the highest percentage weight loss relative to her initial weight.

The Judges are LepaciousBose, Lolo, Askdamz, Madey, Joel, and Shedams.

Ten selected participants are housed in a secret location for 90 days, and all their activities will be documented and broadcasted on TV. They will be enlightened, re-orientated on meal plans and healthier food options as this is enforced all through their entire stay in the show. Side attractions such as Puzzles, Themed Team Tasks, Fashion Skills, Craft Designs, Make-up Competitions, Treasure hunts, Food Temptations, Masterclass Coaching, Celebrity Visits, Psychological Therapy Sessions, Spa Treats, Movie Hangouts, Fake/Impromptu Weigh-ins will be introduced.

Project Objective

To create a unique social-oriented platform where contestants, viewers can be educated and also get tips on fitness and healthy living; share their weight loss stories, get support and encouragement from both professionals, hence encouraging fitness and healthier eating habits in Nigeria, and other Africa Countries at large.

Here’s your chance to be amongst the 10 Shedders to experience an Overall Fitness Rehabilitation and the winner gets rewarded with a Car.

Register by clicking HERE, you can also find a link in @thefaSttestshedder Bio.

Entry Registration Fee – N5,000 (Non-Refundable)

Registration Deadline – November 22, 2019

Audition Details

Date: November 23rd, 2019

Time: 8 am

Venue: His Dulce, No 4, Ligali Ayorinde Street, Opposite Mobil Residence, Beside Ecobank VI Lagos.

This is Open to All Males & Females (Age:18-45) that are overweight; there are also no Weight Restrictions!

The faSttest shedder… Go Hard Or Go Home

Proudly Brought To You by Three Crowns Milk

