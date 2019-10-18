Connect with us

Events Promotions

James Hope College announces acquisition of the American International School Lagos Facility

Events

Meet Mimis Kreationz, Winner of the NIVEA #NOSOS Fashion Design Competition 🎉

Events Music Scoop

Lights, Music & Dance! 7 Must See Performances from #Headies2019

Events

TravelStart celebrates KLM Royal Dutch Airlines' 100th Anniversary

Events Inspired

Here's how United Purpose celebrated the 'Clean Hands for All' Campaign on Global Handwashing Day

Beauty Events

Mizani launches its Salon Expert Program in Lagos

Events Style

#BBNaija Housemates pay Courtesy Visit to Darling Nigeria + We've got all the photos

Career Events

Here's a Chance to Invest & Explore the International Market with Newly Launched Trading Platform, Chaka

Events

The Special Foundation empowers More Children through its Summer School Program

Events

Mercy Aigbe joins TECNO Mobile to unveil its Exclusive Flagship Store in Lagos

Events

James Hope College announces acquisition of the American International School Lagos Facility

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on

The James Hope College (JHC) has announced the acquisition of the American International School Lagos (AISL) Lekki Campus facility to establish James Hope College in Lagos. This was disclosed at the signing ceremony held yesterday at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event had the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the United States Ambassador ably represented by Carol Cox, the Chairman of AISL Board, Ali Safieddine and other prominent persons in attendance.

While giving his speech at the event, the Founder/Chairman of James Hope College, Jim Ovia stated that the College would continue to offer full scholarship based on merit, to 40% of all the students that would be admitted into the school.

James Hope College, a co-educational initiative of the Jim Ovia Foundation, offers a combination of British and Nigerian curricula. James Hope College is a Cambridge Associate School, a member of the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) and Association of British Schools Overseas (AoBSO).

JHC is in partnership with Microsoft Imagine Academy and GL Education. JHC is accredited by Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), Pearson Edexcel Examinations, and British Schools Overseas (BSO).

With the acquisition of this property, James Hope College is set to replicate in Lagos the outstanding academic performance it is known for. More importantly, the offer of a full scholarship to 40% of the students on merit ensures that the school’s equal opportunity model of academic excellence is extended to all students regardless of their state of origin.

James Hope College, Lagos will open its doors to students in September 2020.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: Relaxed Driving & Its Benefits

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Let Modern Kids Be Kids

BN Climate Change Conversation: Jennifer Reminds us that We Have a Crisis on Our Hands & We Need to Act NOW

How Does Your Obsession with ‘Runs Girls’ Make You Lose Basic Human Compassion & Empathy?

Mateen Taomu: Don’t Enjoy Clubbing So Much But Still Want a Fun Friday Night?

Advertisement
css.php