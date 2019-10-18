W.TEC’s ‘She Creates Camp’ is committed to increasing the numbers of Nigerian Women / Girls working in Science, Technology & Maths related Fields

The Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC) recently held its 12th “She Creates Camp”, a STEAM Camp (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Maths) tagged from August 18th – 31st in Lagos, Nigeria. The camp concluded with a graduation ceremony on Saturday, August 31st, 2019.

The She Creates Camp is a residential science & technology education and mentoring programme designed to teach girls in secondary schools (ages 13 – 17) to learn to create useful solutions and technologies for everyday living through the application of engineering and scientific concepts, programming, mobile application development and digital content development.

For the two-week duration of the camp, 50 girls participated in technology workshops on Electronics & Digital Circuits Technologies (Programmable Integrated Circuits), Mechatronics (a blend of Robotics, electronics and programming), Computer Programming with Python, Website Design using Mobirise, Digital Film Production, and numerous co-curricular activities (including Financial Literacy, Arts & Crafts, Self Defence, Public Speaking and Gender & Leadership).

The girls also participated in career talk sessions, team-building exercises and excursions. The career sessions included panels on Women in Technology, Women in Engineering and Women in Medical & Biological Sciences.

The long-term goal of the camp is to increase the numbers of Nigerian women and girls working in Science, Technology, Engineering, Design & Maths-related fields, as well as increase the numbers of girls and women using and creating technology for learning, professional and leadership activities.

The sponsors of this year’s camp are Oracle, Sage Foundation and numerous individuals. Key partners are Laureates College, Hadassah STEM Millennial Foundation and Swift Networks Ltd. Our other supporters are African Women Global Technology Initiative, FGGC Sagamu Alumni, Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation, The Wellbeing Foundation, Roboton Robotics Academy & Bestman Games.

Our media supporters for publicity were: BellaNaija, NAN and Tech Cabal, The Nation Newspapers & The Punch Newspapers. Swift Networks provided free, high-speed internet services for the duration of the camp while Laureates College supported the camp by providing the venue.

The camp participants for their excursion were privileged to visit the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Radio and Television Stations on the Akoka Campus. At both stations, the girls learnt about digital transmission and were shown the broadcast equipment used at the stations.

Distinguished speakers and facilitators at the She Creates Camp include Engr. Oghenero Ozobeme, Engr. Olamide Ayeni-Babajide, Dr. Princess Olufemi-Kayode, Uche Pedro, Yvonne Omage, Dr. Arinola Fetuga, Dr. Folake Cole-Adeife, Bolanle Olumekor, Samuel Odeleye, Bose Ironsi, Yejide Aina, Tracy Ezebuike, Ommo Clark, Margaret Ajiboye.



On successful completion of the camp, the girls will be invited to join W.TEC’s Alumnae Network, where they will be kept up to date with future W.TEC and other workshops to build-up their technical skills and network with other camp alumnae from 2008 ‘till present.

Prizes

Prizes were given out to distinguished participants of the camp at the camp’s graduation ceremony held on Saturday, August 31st 2019. Prizes were given to participants for both group efforts and individual projects, in categories representing, each technical session: Python Programming, Digital Film Production, Mechatronics, Digital Circuits Technologies (Programmable Integrated Circuits) and Website Designing using Mobirise.

In addition, character awards were given to participants, who distinguished themselves in their interpersonal skills with fellow participants, in the following categories: Purposeful, Capable, Blossom, Humor, Congeniality, Courage, Leadership and Prim & Proper.

Overall Winner’s Prize – W.TEC: Best Overall (Academics + Team Work + Behaviour)



The Overall Winner’s Prize, went to Miss Kanyinsola Adewole for her steadfastness throughout the camp.

The Miss W.TEC 2019 prize, comes with a high profile technological mentorship with W.TEC

Photographs

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.