Ini Edo signs Endorsement Deal with Transport Company

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has signed her another endorsement deal. She revealed that her newest family is Mr Taxi, a transportation company.

She made the announcement via her Instagram page. She wrote: “So proud to announce to you that, I have joined the @mrtaxi_ng [email protected]_ng promises a safe and convenient and luxurious mode of transportation around Nigeria. This is going to be really interesting guys..stay tuned”.

Photo Credit: iniedo