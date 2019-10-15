Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Ini Edo signs Endorsement Deal with Transport Company

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's Your First Look at the Trailer for "Atlantics" by French-Senegalese Filmmaker Mati Diop

BN TV Movies & TV

The Trailer for Disney's Remake of 1955 Classic “Lady and the Tramp” is Here | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Trailer for Adaora Nwodo's Sickle Cell Awareness Movie "Crescent" Starring Ivie Okujaye, Dino Melaye, Chigul, Ayoola Ayolola, Michelle Dede

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Actress Wumi Toriola & Husband Welcome Baby Boy

Movies & TV Scoop

OAP Do2dtun says He's Received Death Threats after announcing Upcoming Interview with #BBNaija's Tacha

BN TV Movies & TV

Bimbo Ademoye airs her Opinion on Police Harassment on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | WATCH

Movies & TV Scoop

Watch Trailer for Nnegest Likké's "Everything But A Man" starring Monica Calhoun, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Camille Winbush

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the Official Trailer for MTV Shuga Naija 4 (It's Your Choice)

Movies & TV Music

New Music + Video: Chidinma — Nobody's Fool (Official Soundtrack for "The Herbert Macaulay Affair")

Movies & TV

Ini Edo signs Endorsement Deal with Transport Company

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has signed her another endorsement deal. She revealed that her newest family  is Mr Taxi, a transportation company.

She made the announcement via her Instagram page. She wrote: “So proud to announce to you that, I have joined the @mrtaxi_ng [email protected]_ng promises a safe and convenient and luxurious mode of transportation around Nigeria. This is going to be really interesting guys..stay tuned”.

Photo Credit: iniedo

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi: Let’s Make Hand Washing a Lifestyle

Margaret Atwood & Bernadine Evaristo are Joint Winners of the 2019 Man Booker Prize

Jean Clare Oge: The Invisible Illness

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Emma Uchendu: Every Small Business Should Have an Employee Handbook

Advertisement
css.php