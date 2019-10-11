Kim Kardashian & Her Kids Baptised During Trip to Armenia

Connect with us

Kim Kardashian West definitely had a memorable experience with her children during their recent visit to Armenia.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram to share photos of herself and three of her kids, North, Saint, and Chicago inside the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia, standing in front of priests, alongside Kourtney and her kids.

Kardashian West wore a long-sleeved, mermaid-style dress for the important occasion, while North sported a long white two-piece outfit and intricate beaded necklace.

She captioned the photos: “Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip,” Kim captioned the post. “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

Photo Credit: @KimKardashian

