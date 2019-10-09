BN TV
Nollywood Veteran Liz Benson Ameye talks Marriage, Sex & the Girl Child with Mercy Johnson Okojie in Episode 12 of “Mercy’s Menu” | WATCH
In this new episode of “Mercy’s Menu”, Mercy Johnson Okojie had veteran actress Liz Benson Ameye, whose wealth of wisdom wowed her in the kitchen.
Mercy Johnson Okojie says: “It was an enlightening experience, we talked about marriage, sex education, safety for the girl child and more. The food was sweet, but the conversation was definitely sweeter…”
