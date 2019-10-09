Connect with us

Funmi Iyanda’s Debut Movie ‘Walking with Shadows’ Premieres Tonight at BFI London Film Festival

The highly-anticipated “Walking with Shadows”, a movie produced by veteran talk show host, Funmi Iyanda in collaboration with The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs), premieres today at the BFI London Film Festival.

Featuring a stellar cast of Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Wale Ojo, Ozzy Agu, Zainab Balogun, Funsho Adeolu, and more, the movie is an adaptation of Jude Dibia’s book of the same title, and is centred around a man whose search for validation and love caused him to create a personality at variance with his true self and more acceptable to the society.

Speaking about the premiere, Funmi Iyanda said: “Through the unique way the plot unfolds, the film fully explores many pressing societal issues and promotes the importance of self-discovery and acceptance in a cultural society.”

“It is an honor to premiere this movie at one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. We are definitely thrilled by the opportunity to share this with the international community and hope they are inspired by it as much as we are,” she added.

The BFI London Film Festival is an annual event held in the United Kingdom for two weeks in October, with cooperation from the British Film Institute.

‘Walking with Shadows’ will show again at the festival tomorrow, 10 October, 2019.

