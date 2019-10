Chocolate City’s Ckay has released the video for his single “Way” featuring DJ Lambo, off his sophomore EP, “Ckay the First.”

Ckay’s ‘Way’ is an ingenious Beethoven interpolation, with a vide directed by the ever0-reliable Clarence Peters.

Ckay also introduces audiences to his “Way” dance, and the ever-boisterous DJ Lambo also makes a cameo in the video.

Watch the video below