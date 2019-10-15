The Trailer for Disney’s Remake of 1955 Classic “Lady and the Tramp” is Here | Watch

Disney+ debuts official trailer for the re-make of 1955 animated classic “Lady and the Tramp”.

Lady and the Tramp tells the story of a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray as they embark on an unexpected adventure and despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.

The classic features voices of Janelle Monáe and Sam Elliott and stars Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mannel and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Watch the trailer below