Watch Trailer for Adaora Nwodo’s Sickle Cell Awareness Movie “Crescent” Starring Ivie Okujaye, Dino Melaye, Chigul, Ayoola Ayolola, Michelle Dede

The official trailer for Adaora Nwodo‘s movie titled “Crescent” is out!

The sickle cell awareness movie, starring Ivie Okujaye, Iyke Okechukwu, Chima “Chigul” Omeruah, Ayoola Ayolola, Michelle Dede, Wole Ojo Yakubu Mohammed, Adaora Nwodo, Dino Melaye among others.

The movie premieres on the 3rd of November at Genesis Cinemas, Ceddi Plaza, Abuja and on the 9th of November at Silverbird Galleria, Lagos.

Watch trailer below: