Wumi Toriola has joined the list of Nollywood actresses who have welcomed babies in 2019.

Wumi and her husband welcomed a bouncing baby boy. Her best friend, Seyi Edun aka Shai broke the good news on her Instagram page with the caption: “Thank U LORD JESUS, And it’s a boyyyyy Congratulations My Anike. Awwwww I m so happy💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 @wumitoriola u shall not mourn over him ijn…. my baby is here❤️”.