OAP Do2dtun says He’s Received Death Threats after announcing Upcoming Interview with #BBNaija’s Tacha

A few hours ago, OAP Do2dtun announced on his social media page that he would be having an interview with Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Tacha which will be her first interview since she got disqualified from the show.

Announcing the interview, he wrote, “In the same room, same place for the very 1st time.. wait for it! .. @symply_tacha let’s do this… 🔱. 1st Radio interview on @coolfmlagos 12 noon Wednesday 16th 2019.. #MiddayOasis #SuperstarWednesday with @kemismallzz & I … las las una must dey alright.. Titans, Haters, Lovers, snakes, vipers, rats, pepper sellers #TuneIn #PepperDem”.

Do2dtun later revealed he received death threats in that cause and that he might cancel the interview.