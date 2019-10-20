StarboyFest was too LIT! Take a Look at the Highlights

Connect with us

Wizkid returned to The O2 on Saturday, October 19th for the inaugural Starboy Fest, featuring Afro B, Eugy, Maleek Berry, Ms Banks, Nafe Smallz, Terri and Tiwa Savage plus DJ Sets from DJ Tunez, Juls Baby and more.

Trust the Starboy to always shutdown with his amazing performance and star appearances from award winning artiste.

From Naira Marley, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Starboy gave the world a Night to Remember.

Take a look at the highlights

Runtown

Burna Boy

African giants, Wizkid & Burna Boy are just the best combination to get you screaming and dancing like no tomorrow.

Tiwa Savage

Trust Mama J and Bestie Wizkid to deliver! The crowd went wilddddd!

Wizkid

The star himself performed his national anthem, “Ojuelegba” & We Stan! 💪🏾

 

