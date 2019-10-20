David Jr. is Here! Davido & Chioma Welcome Baby Boy

Davido and Chioma have welcomed their baby boy, David Adeleke Jr.

Davido took to Instagram to announce the news, writing:

OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! @thechefchi I LOVE YOU!!!!! ❤️💕

Here’s your first look at the baby: