David Jr. is Here! Davido & Chioma Welcome Baby Boy
Davido and Chioma have welcomed their baby boy, David Adeleke Jr.
Davido took to Instagram to announce the news, writing:
OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! @thechefchi I LOVE YOU!!!!! ❤️💕
Here’s your first look at the baby:
October 20, 2019 at 10:13 am
Congrats Nwaoma
mulikat
October 20, 2019 at 12:05 pm
Congratulation
Darlington
October 20, 2019 at 12:57 pm
… Ur ITJ.. Psalm 127vs 3
Tatafo!
October 20, 2019 at 9:19 pm
Congratulations! May God continue to bless your growing family