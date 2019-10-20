Connect with us

David Jr. is Here! Davido & Chioma Welcome Baby Boy

Nancy Isime & Reminisce Gave us the Most as Hosts of #Headies2019

#StarboyFest was too LIT! Take a Look at the Highlights

Lights, Music & Dance! 7 Must See Performances from #Headies2019

First Photos from the #Headies2019: It Was Glam, Glam & More Glam from your FAVE Celebrities

And the Winner of #Headies2019 Next Rated Award is.......Rema!

And the #Headies2019 WINNERS Are Teni, Rema, Falz, Burna Boy, Zlatan... | See Full List

They Came, Saw & Peppered Us! Here’s How Your #BBNaija 2019 Faves Slayed at #Headies2019

D’Banj is Back on Daddy Duties & We are so Excited!

Published

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

 on

Davido and Chioma have welcomed their baby boy, David Adeleke Jr.

Davido took to Instagram to announce the news, writing:

OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! @thechefchi I LOVE YOU!!!!! ❤️💕

Here’s your first look at the baby:

4 Comments

  1. speed

    October 20, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Congrats Nwaoma

    1
    Reply

  2. mulikat

    October 20, 2019 at 12:05 pm

    Congratulation

    2
    Reply

  3. Darlington

    October 20, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    … Ur ITJ.. Psalm 127vs 3

    Reply

  4. Tatafo!

    October 20, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Congratulations! May God continue to bless your growing family

    1
    Reply

