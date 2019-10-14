“Everything But a Man”, written and directed by Nnegest Likké, tells the story of a successful career woman who has a life-changing romance with a mysterious man from another culture whose lifestyle differences challenge her firm-held beliefs on love, relationships and what it means to be a “strong” woman.

The movie which is directed by Nnegest Likké stars award winning Hollywood actors like Jimmy Jean-Louis, Monica Calhoun, Camille Winbush, Gessica Geneus, Dio Johnson, Mike Faiola, Laura Hayes, Martin Morales and others.

The movie will open in cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana on Friday October 18th.

Watch the trailer below: