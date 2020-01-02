Connect with us

Features Inspired

Adebimpe Alafe: Purpose, Perspective & Positivity

Features Inspired

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Cobhams Asuquo Says Friendship is Very Important to a Blind Person

Features Inspired Sweet Spot

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Career Events Features Inspired Living News

We Couldn't Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here's a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Chibuzo Opara of DrugStoc is the Entrepreneur Dealing with the Scourge of Fake Drugs in Africa

Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Children the Perfect Gift... Investments!

Features

2020 is Finally Right Around the Corner... Join Us As We Recount Nigeria's Achievements in the Last Decade

Career Features

Chisom Winifred: Personnel Management Training Should Be Mandatory for all SMEs

Features

Adebimpe Alafe: Purpose, Perspective & Positivity

I believe everything in life has a purpose. Sometimes, awful situations become great opportunities and pain opens the door to blessings. Other times, we have to search for purpose in awful situations.

Adebimpe Alafe

Published

4 hours ago

 on

I can’t have a bad day.

In my final year, my lecturer would always embarrass me in class because my brain was too slow to process anything numbers-related. More recently, I was extremely stained and my hostel matron in NYSC camp refused to give me the keys to go and change. There was also a time I sat in a doctor’s examination room, only to hear the dreaded “Sorry, but there’s nothing I can do for you.” (But you’re a doctor! Why can’t you fix me?!)

All of these things and much more have happened to me, but I still can’t have a bad day. This is because of the three Ps I live my life by, which are a result of my faith.

Purpose. Positivity. Perspective.

I believe everything in life has a purpose. Sometimes, awful situations become great opportunities and pain opens the door to blessings. Other times, we have to search for purpose in awful situations. Although it’s hard and tiresome, I find these times to be self-fulfilling because I am rejecting the idea that a situation will get the best of me. Instead, I accept that I will get the best of the situation.

I also believe in the power of positivity. I’m sure many people have either witnessed or participated in a ‘complain war’, usually in a school or work setting. Those times where a conversation will go like this:

“I was up so late studying for my test today, I got like three hours of sleep.”

“I didn’t even go to sleep because I had to study for a test and finish a paper.”

“Well, I haven’t slept in two years.”

Or

“My friend, I just dey suffer, I never chop for 4 days”

“Ah, my guy, you no suffer reach me, this country sef”

It’s not that I don’t complain, but I just feel much better by focusing on the positive.

Finally, these ideas of purpose and positivity give me perspective. In times where I feel like everything’s going against me and I’m backed into a corner, I push myself to shift perspectives about my situation. I think of it as a lens; if I put on a bad lens and only see things through it, I’ll have a bad day.

Alternatively, I can look at life through a positive and purposeful lens and all of a sudden, I see things differently. I see all the great things that can come out of my struggle or the great feeling I’m going to get once I jump over all the hurdles, or even just the story of inspiration I will be to someone else once I overcome my transgressions. Perspective is seeing the silver lining in even the greyest of clouds.

The bottom line? I can have as bad a day as anyone, but it still won’t be a bad day to me. That’s because I’ve just refused to have one and I’ve decided to look at the bigger picture. I don’t follow these three Ps to delude myself into thinking my world is filled with sunshine, cupcakes, and rainbows. I understand the reality of the world. These three Ps aren’t just to a way to cope – they are my way to continue.

Related Topics:
Adebimpe Alafe

Adebimpe Alafe is a student, an entrepreneur and a seasoned writer who is trying to do right by writing her wrongs, when she can't right her wrongs.With a strong passion for the matters that concern youth development and media matters. A key focus of hers is centered on issues concerning the empowerment of the girl child. I love to read novels and watch TV. I spend most of my time designing outfits. Being in front of the camera gets her excited.

1 Comment

  1. Akpo Uyeh

    January 2, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Thanks for the write-up. Purpose, Positivity and Perspective- the powerful three Ps. This would save me from wallowing in self-pity and self-doubts or even feel useless or bad. On those seemingly bad days, IT is good to think of worst case scenarios and stay thankful

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Cobhams Asuquo Says Friendship is Very Important to a Blind Person

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

Adebimpe Alafe: Purpose, Perspective & Positivity

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Advertisement
css.php