Connect with us

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Career

EbonyLife Place is recruiting for the Position of ‘Business Executive’ & this might be an Opportunity for You

Career Events Features Inspired Living News

We Couldn't Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here's a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Chibuzo Opara of DrugStoc is the Entrepreneur Dealing with the Scourge of Fake Drugs in Africa

Career Features

Chisom Winifred: Personnel Management Training Should Be Mandatory for all SMEs

Career Features Inspired

As You're Enjoying the Holiday Season, Don't Forget to Treat Your Domestic Staff Too!

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Omozino Eguh of Yudimy is Helping Young People Make the Best Career Decisions

Career Features Inspired

Human Rights Activist Kelechukwu Nwachukwu Lucky is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career

TSCN, WILAN launches ‘ElectHER’, an Initiative to promote Women's Participation in Politics from 2023

Career

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

It’s a New Year and a New Month, a great time to get the money in the bag.

With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses, and things can be either very slow to kick off, or too expensive to market properly.

This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.

How It Works

  • Comment below your favorite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!)
  • Share why they are your favorite/nominated business of the week
  • Share the social media handles for the business

Please Note:

  • One User commenting the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business
  • The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms
  • Only legitimate businesses will be considered

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this week opens NOW and will close on the 6th of January.

The winner’s post will be published on the 9th of January.

Start nominating!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Isabella

    January 1, 2020 at 10:49 am

    Slay on Budget Hair Therapy. This is a natural hair product that aids in growth and helps maintain your hair. The owner is so transparent and eager to help. Facebook handle. Slay on Budget

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cabo Verde Airlines launches Flights to Beautiful Visa-Free Cape Verde

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

We Couldn’t Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here’s a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

#BellaNaijaMCM Chibuzo Opara of DrugStoc is the Entrepreneur Dealing with the Scourge of Fake Drugs in Africa

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Children the Perfect Gift… Investments!

Advertisement
css.php