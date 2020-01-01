BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Hey BellaNaijarians!

It’s a New Year and a New Month, a great time to get the money in the bag.

With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses, and things can be either very slow to kick off, or too expensive to market properly.

This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.

How It Works

Comment below your favorite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!)

Share why they are your favorite/nominated business of the week

Share the social media handles for the business

Please Note:

One User commenting the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business

The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms

Only legitimate businesses will be considered

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this week opens NOW and will close on the 6th of January.

The winner’s post will be published on the 9th of January.

Start nominating!