BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Healthcare delivery needs transformation in many parts of the world. Processes are oftentimes too cumbersome and records are not properly stored, thus resulting in loss. This is where technology comes in; this is where our #BellaNaijaWCW this week Tito Ovia comes in.

Tito is a public health expert, is the co-founder of Helium Health, a platform created to transform the way hospitals run across Nigeria.

Tito has worked for Orbis in Mongolia and also the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency. Before her working career, she got her bachelors degree in biomedical science from the University of Manchester.

Tito, like her cofounders – Goke Olubusi and Dimeji Sofowora – realised the need to improve outcomes for healthcare using technology and decided to establish Helium Health.

Helium Health is a healthcare technology company that helps hospitals digitise their health records and streamline their processes. The platform is an electronic medical records provider on a quest to make healthcare radically more efficient and affordable for Africans.

Helium Health is used by 5,000 doctors, with data from 500,000 patients across West Africa and currently attends to over 145,000 visits from the region.

Doctors use Helium Health to write notes, prescriptions, encounters, and effortlessly create comprehensive patient profiles in its fully integrated EMR.

Administrators use the platform to manage all their processes from one place.

To lower the barrier of entry for primary healthcare centres who cannot afford some of the devices to use its platform, Helium Health provides laptops and desktops, sometimes with a repayment plan, or as grants to these hospitals.

Helium Health (then known as OneMedical) was one of the 30 finalists for the inaugural Aso Villa Demo Day by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2016.

It also won the Etisalat Prize for Innovation in that same year before being accepted into Y Combinator in May 2017, rebranding to its current name. It received $2m in investment from VCs around the globe in that same year.

Tito and her co-founders were recently featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 US & Canada Healthcare list for 2019.

Tito and her co-founders have said their goal, with Helium Health, is to drive a technological revolution in African healthcare, not just in the medical records space, but every part of the industry.

We celebrate Tito for her work in easing up the healthcare delivery process across West Africa and we’re rooting for her.