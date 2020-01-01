EbonyLife Place is recruiting for the Position of ‘Business Executive’ & this might be an Opportunity for You

I am searching for a dedicated team of young business executives to join me and our existing team in managing EbonyLife Place, Nigeria’s only Luxury Lifestyle and Entertainment Resort, located in the heart of Victoria Island.

If you have a degree from a reputable university, loads of energy, drive, you write well, speak well, of smart appearance, good IT skills, you are proactive in your thinking and tenacious in your attitude, then this might be the right job for you.

We will teach you all you need to know! Send us your CV here

Our resort boasts of a number of unique features, see below:

EbonyLife Place

is unrivalled in Nigeria for its attention to architecture and design.

EbonyLife Cinemas

Nigeria’s most indulgent cinematic experience with five custom-built screening rooms, all fitted with Figueras full-recline armchairs.

The White Orchid Hotel

Nigeria’s first design-led boutique hotel, combining traditional Nigerian design with a sleek, modern approach. 20 wonderfully curated rooms, each fitted with an original art piece by internationally recognised Nigerian contemporary artist, Gerald Chukwuma.

Popina

An exceptional gastronomic experience for food-lovers in a sleek dining room, with a fine dining menu showcasing the best of modern international cuisine.

Túraká rooftop restaurant & bar

A casual yet sophisticated rooftop lounge for contemporary Nigerian cuisine, artisanal cocktails and live music. Framed by outstanding views of Lagos’s city line and the Atlantic Ocean.

The Wrap Pool Bar & Restaurant

A relaxed outdoor pool bar and cafe, perfect for coffee meet-ups and casual business lunches.

The Victoria Hall

An exquisite event hall for the most intimate, memorable occasions. Its state-of-the-art audiovisual facilities make it the ideal destination for wedding receptions, birthday parties, award ceremonies and business conferences.

The VVIP Lounges

We have created a dedicated Mezzanine floor with VVIP lounges for members only. Beautifully curated for business meetings, meet and greets, cocktail parties, amongst other events to include an array of other benefits.

