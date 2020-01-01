Connect with us

Career

EbonyLife Place is recruiting for the Position of ‘Business Executive’ & this might be an Opportunity for You

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Career Events Features Inspired Living News

We Couldn't Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here's a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Chibuzo Opara of DrugStoc is the Entrepreneur Dealing with the Scourge of Fake Drugs in Africa

Career Features

Chisom Winifred: Personnel Management Training Should Be Mandatory for all SMEs

Career Features Inspired

As You're Enjoying the Holiday Season, Don't Forget to Treat Your Domestic Staff Too!

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Omozino Eguh of Yudimy is Helping Young People Make the Best Career Decisions

Career Features Inspired

Human Rights Activist Kelechukwu Nwachukwu Lucky is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career

TSCN, WILAN launches ‘ElectHER’, an Initiative to promote Women's Participation in Politics from 2023

Career

EbonyLife Place is recruiting for the Position of ‘Business Executive’ & this might be an Opportunity for You

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 hours ago

 on

I am searching for a dedicated team of young business executives to join me and our existing team in managing EbonyLife Place, Nigeria’s only Luxury Lifestyle and Entertainment Resort, located in the heart of Victoria Island.

If you have a degree from a reputable university,  loads of energy, drive, you write well, speak well, of smart appearance, good IT skills, you are proactive in your thinking and tenacious in your attitude, then this might be the right job for you.

We will teach you all you need to know! Send us your CV here

Our resort boasts of a number of unique features, see below:

  • EbonyLife Place

is unrivalled in Nigeria for its attention to architecture and design.

  • EbonyLife Cinemas

Nigeria’s most indulgent cinematic experience with five custom-built screening rooms, all fitted with Figueras full-recline armchairs.

  • The White Orchid Hotel

Nigeria’s first design-led boutique hotel, combining traditional Nigerian design with a sleek, modern approach. 20 wonderfully curated rooms, each fitted with an original art piece by internationally recognised Nigerian contemporary artist, Gerald Chukwuma.

  • Popina

An exceptional gastronomic experience for food-lovers in a sleek dining room, with a fine dining menu showcasing the best of modern international cuisine.

  • Túraká rooftop restaurant & bar

A casual yet sophisticated rooftop lounge for contemporary Nigerian cuisine, artisanal cocktails and live music. Framed by outstanding views of Lagos’s city line and the Atlantic Ocean.

  • The Wrap Pool Bar & Restaurant

A relaxed outdoor pool bar and cafe, perfect for coffee meet-ups and casual business lunches.

  • The Victoria Hall

An exquisite event hall for the most intimate, memorable occasions. Its state-of-the-art audiovisual facilities make it the ideal destination for wedding receptions, birthday parties, award ceremonies and business conferences.

  • The VVIP Lounges

We have created a dedicated Mezzanine floor with VVIP lounges for members only. Beautifully curated for business meetings, meet and greets, cocktail parties, amongst other events to include an array of other benefits.

——————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Charles

    January 1, 2020 at 8:05 am

    This looks breathtaking!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cabo Verde Airlines launches Flights to Beautiful Visa-Free Cape Verde

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

We Couldn’t Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here’s a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

#BellaNaijaMCM Chibuzo Opara of DrugStoc is the Entrepreneur Dealing with the Scourge of Fake Drugs in Africa

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Children the Perfect Gift… Investments!

Advertisement
css.php