Connect with us

Features Inspired Sweet Spot

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

Features Inspired

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Cobhams Asuquo Says Friendship is Very Important to a Blind Person

Features Inspired

Adebimpe Alafe: Purpose, Perspective & Positivity

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Career Events Features Inspired Living News

We Couldn't Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here's a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Chibuzo Opara of DrugStoc is the Entrepreneur Dealing with the Scourge of Fake Drugs in Africa

Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Children the Perfect Gift... Investments!

Features

2020 is Finally Right Around the Corner... Join Us As We Recount Nigeria's Achievements in the Last Decade

Career Features

Chisom Winifred: Personnel Management Training Should Be Mandatory for all SMEs

Features

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

What other fun ways are you spending time with your kids this holiday? Feel free to share with us in the comments section, you might be inspiring some of us.

Temi Olajide

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s the holidays and the kids are all over the place screaming your ears off. You want to ship them off to Grandma, but a small part of you decides to keep them around so that you can truly bond.

Well, great news… there are lots of activities for kids that you can also enjoy as a mum. These activities for kids will keep your family busy for days to come.

Cooking family meals together

As a mum, you probably already do a whole lot of cooking by yourself. Why not enlist the help of your little ones? Learning to cook is not just an important life skill, it is actually a great learning experience for your kids. In addition, you can test their reading skills when it’s time to create new recipes.

Volunteer together

Volunteering your time and money to the less privileged in the society is not just a great way to teach your kids about morals, but it is also a good lesson in learning about the world around them, whilst making a difference and allowing you spend quality family time together. There are more than enough charity organisations, as well as charity events for children and parents that are age-appropriate and allow you to help others who are less fortunate.

Travel

Ever thought about just traveling with your kids? It could be somewhere you went to as a child or someplace you have been meaning to visit. Be spontaneous and change up the routine every once in a while. Your kids will enjoy the adventure of visiting somewhere new and you’ll find it exhilarating to get away occasionally.

Learn and play new games

Learning is naturally exciting for kids. They keep you alert every minute of the day, so you will certainly have fun mixing things up and keeping them on their toes. You can learn how to play their favorite games or teach them new fun ways to learn about the world around them. Games should be tune with your children’s ages so that they do not get bored or feel left out.

Have a movie night in your living room

Who says you have to go to the movies to enjoy a blockbuster? You can take things up a notch by unwinding with your little ones in the comfort of your sitting room. You can complete with popcorn and ice cream. Your kids will love it and look forward to it. Don’t forget to ensure that the movie is PG-rated and appropriate for their ages.

Read books together

Want to make reading fun for your kids? Pick a book to read together at your leisure. They can read whilst you listen and then you can discuss lessons learned afterward. You can also get them to dress up as their favorite characters from the books you have read or even write their own sequel.

What other fun ways are you spending time with your kids this holiday? Feel free to share with us in the comments section, you might be inspiring some of us.

Related Topics:
Temi Olajide

Temi Olajide is a Certified Child Sleep Consultant and Child Psychologist.Co-founder of Association of Child Sleep Consultants of Nigeria and a member of International Association of Child Sleep Consultants.Founder of Mummyclinicc, an online platform that provides strategies & result driven solutions to the challenges of child rearing and helps mothers to successfully combine the requirements of life and motherhood while responding correctly to the peculiarities of the digital age. Temi is the author of Wi-Fi Kids and Analog Parents, a comprehensive book that equips parents on how to raise well-rounded kids in the digital age. www.mummyclinicc.com,Instagram @mummyclinicc

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Cobhams Asuquo Says Friendship is Very Important to a Blind Person

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

Adebimpe Alafe: Purpose, Perspective & Positivity

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Advertisement
css.php