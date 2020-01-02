Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

It’s the holidays and the kids are all over the place screaming your ears off. You want to ship them off to Grandma, but a small part of you decides to keep them around so that you can truly bond.

Well, great news… there are lots of activities for kids that you can also enjoy as a mum. These activities for kids will keep your family busy for days to come.

Cooking family meals together

As a mum, you probably already do a whole lot of cooking by yourself. Why not enlist the help of your little ones? Learning to cook is not just an important life skill, it is actually a great learning experience for your kids. In addition, you can test their reading skills when it’s time to create new recipes.

Volunteer together

Volunteering your time and money to the less privileged in the society is not just a great way to teach your kids about morals, but it is also a good lesson in learning about the world around them, whilst making a difference and allowing you spend quality family time together. There are more than enough charity organisations, as well as charity events for children and parents that are age-appropriate and allow you to help others who are less fortunate.

Travel

Ever thought about just traveling with your kids? It could be somewhere you went to as a child or someplace you have been meaning to visit. Be spontaneous and change up the routine every once in a while. Your kids will enjoy the adventure of visiting somewhere new and you’ll find it exhilarating to get away occasionally.

Learn and play new games

Learning is naturally exciting for kids. They keep you alert every minute of the day, so you will certainly have fun mixing things up and keeping them on their toes. You can learn how to play their favorite games or teach them new fun ways to learn about the world around them. Games should be tune with your children’s ages so that they do not get bored or feel left out.

Have a movie night in your living room

Who says you have to go to the movies to enjoy a blockbuster? You can take things up a notch by unwinding with your little ones in the comfort of your sitting room. You can complete with popcorn and ice cream. Your kids will love it and look forward to it. Don’t forget to ensure that the movie is PG-rated and appropriate for their ages.

Read books together

Want to make reading fun for your kids? Pick a book to read together at your leisure. They can read whilst you listen and then you can discuss lessons learned afterward. You can also get them to dress up as their favorite characters from the books you have read or even write their own sequel.

What other fun ways are you spending time with your kids this holiday? Feel free to share with us in the comments section, you might be inspiring some of us.