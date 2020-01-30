This House of Rep Member wants the Law about Nigerians wearing Camouflage Changed

House of Representative member, Oloye Akin Alabi wants to push a bill that repeals the law barring Nigerians from wearing camouflage in Nigeria because he believes “the law is archaic” and that “many soldiers ride on the law to abuse the rights Nigerians”.

According to him, the law doesn’t make sense.

Check out his tweets below:

WEARING CAMOUFLAGE IN NIGERIA Nigeria is one of the countries where it is illegal to wear a military camouflage. Some other countries are Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Antigua and others How does this make sense?#THREAD — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) January 29, 2020

Section 110(1), Criminal Code states that it is illegal for non military person to wear the uniform of the armed forces, or any part of the uniform of such forces, or any dress having the appearance or bearing any of the regimental or other distinctive marks of such uniforms. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) January 29, 2020

So the law is clear. Do not wear a camouflage. But does the law make sense? I’m sure some people will argue it does. Many will say it doesn’t. I’m one of those that say it doesn’t and I thought it would make a lot of sense to repeal that law. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) January 29, 2020