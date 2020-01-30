Connect with us

This House of Rep Member wants the Law about Nigerians wearing Camouflage Changed

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

House of Representative member, Oloye Akin Alabi wants to push a bill that repeals the law barring Nigerians from wearing camouflage in Nigeria because he believes “the law is archaic” and that “many soldiers ride on the law to abuse the rights Nigerians”.

According to him, the law doesn’t make sense.

Check out his tweets below:

