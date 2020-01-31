Toke Makinwa Is Teasing A New Project But We May Have Figured It Out

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Toke Makinwa is up to something…

The on-air personality/vlogger/author/designer has got something new up her sleeves and it looks like a beauty line.

Here’s a theory:

Toke Makinwa is launching a skincare brand that caters to the African woman with a focus on the diversity of skintones and the perfect hues to complement those tones.

Is she also hinting at names with her social media captions? Naked? Stripped? Bawse?

Anyway, in new photos shared (which really look like the Kim Kardashian approach to beauty shoots), the media star is styled in a flesh-coloured bodysuit.

She captioned:

NAKED….. @tokemakinwabeauty
February 20/20
Bare, without emotion, skin deep, unafraid to express yourself

Photo Credit: @tokemakinwa

