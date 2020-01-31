The U.S Embassy is Discrediting a Report that Bishop David Oyedepo was Denied Visa

Connect with us

Scoop

BellaNaija.com

Published

59 mins ago

 on

A report has been making the rounds alleging that the founder of Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo was denied a visa by the U.S embassy.

According to ThisDay, they “gathered that the embassy did not give any other reason except the standard default explanation that the Bishop did not qualify for visa renewal in its assessment and urged him to try again”. ThisDay also reported that David Oyedepo wondered by he was being denied a visa renewal despited being a regular and law-abiding visitor in the US as far back as the 1980s.

Today, the US Embassy in Nigeria has discredited the report tagging it a False News Alert! It reads:

#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false.
If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.

BellaNaija.com

