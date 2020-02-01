We have just one Word for when Angelique Kidjo Met with Burna Boy & his Mom – Excitement!

When two living legends meet, we exect nothing less than good vibes and that was exactly the case when Angelique Kidjo met with Burna Boy and his mom, Bose Ogulu. In the video Burna Boy posted on his IG stories, the 59-year-old Kidjo was excitedly gisting with Burna and his mom and judging from the expression on their faces, they are as star-struck as we are.

Angelique Kidjo beat Burna Boy in the just concluded Grammy awards to win the award for the World Music album and she magnanimously dedicated her award to Burna Boy, referring to him as one of the new generation of African artists that will take the world by storm.

Photo Credit: @burnaboygram