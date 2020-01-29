Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Solape Agagu Hammond is Helping Startups Accelerate their Businesses with Impact Hub Lagos

Career Features Inspired

Google Developer Expert & Tech Enthusiast Femi Taiwo of INITS Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Career Promotions

"We are pleased to have already disbursed over N10 billion loans to schools in one year"- Chuma Ezirim on FirstEdu by First Bank

Career Features

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Career Promotions

Zenith Bank is Excited to Share its Z-Woman Business Package for Female Entrepreneurs

Career Features Inspired

Product Designer Extraordinaire Simisola Ogundowole is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features

Kelechi Udoagwu: You Can’t Be An Innovator & Seek Validation at the Same Time

Career Promotions

Jennifer Obayuwana shares How the Polo Group has Succeeded in the Luxury Space through Innovation & Resilience

Career Features

Emma Uchendu: Hey Small Business Owner, Here Are Four Mistakes You Should Avoid

Career

#BellaNaijaWCW Solape Agagu Hammond is Helping Startups Accelerate their Businesses with Impact Hub Lagos

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature today, we celebrate Solape Agagu Hammond, a business profession with experience in management consulting, strategy development, social entrepreneurship, organisational transformation and financial advisory.

Solape is the co-founder of Impact Hub Lagos, a member of the worldwide Impact Hub community which acts as an accelerator for positive change.

Solape worked for on of the world’s largest technology consulting firms and saw firsthand how technology transforms businesses. This led to a determination to do the same for startups – to help new businesses solve problems in new innovative ways and scale fast, and that was how Impact Hub Lagos was born.

The goal of every Impact Hub community all over the world is to inspire, connect and enable people around the world to move from ideas to actions. Impact Hub is focused on learning and education, startup support, institutional innovation, convening, ecosystem development.

Although it is industry-agnostic, Impact Hub Lagos, has a fundamental bias for social entrepreneurs solving real problems in the society.

Solape, as CEO of Impact Hub Lagos, works with entrepreneurs to accelerate their businesses, and also drives ecosystem initiatives such as hackathons, innovation roundtables and ecosystem studies.

Following her passion for social impact, she is a member of the International Women’s Society (IWS), Hospitals for Humanity (HFH) and the Nigerian Leadership Initiative (NLI). She serves as Secretary to the Board of Trustees for the Handicapped Education Foundation (HANDEF) and doubles as Chairperson of KHAN Regenesis, a not-for-profit organization focused on bringing positive change to the vocational sector, particularly as relates to construction. KHAN specialises in concept development, programme management, vocational training support, placement services, policy development and advocacy.

She is one of the 50 women profiled and celebrated by TechCabal on International Women’s Day 2019 in its Tech Women Lagos series.

Solape holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree from INSEAD.

Solape currently serves as the Special Adviser on SDGs & Investments, and Acting Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment in the Lagos State Government.

Solape is bringing all her knowledge and skills gathered over the years to the fore, to help drive social impact, and we’re rooting for her.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun DaSilva: Quitting is not an Option

#BellaNaijaWCW Solape Agagu Hammond is Helping Startups Accelerate their Businesses with Impact Hub Lagos

Being a University Student in the age of Social Media

Omolola Olorunnisola: Parents, Gather Around the Kitchen Table & Let’s Talk About Investment Plans For Your Kids

Here Are the African Books We’re Super Pumped About in 2020!

Advertisement
css.php