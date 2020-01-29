BellaNaijaWCW Solape Agagu Hammond is Helping Startups Accelerate their Businesses with Impact Hub Lagos

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature today, we celebrate Solape Agagu Hammond, a business profession with experience in management consulting, strategy development, social entrepreneurship, organisational transformation and financial advisory.

Solape is the co-founder of Impact Hub Lagos, a member of the worldwide Impact Hub community which acts as an accelerator for positive change.

Solape worked for on of the world’s largest technology consulting firms and saw firsthand how technology transforms businesses. This led to a determination to do the same for startups – to help new businesses solve problems in new innovative ways and scale fast, and that was how Impact Hub Lagos was born.

The goal of every Impact Hub community all over the world is to inspire, connect and enable people around the world to move from ideas to actions. Impact Hub is focused on learning and education, startup support, institutional innovation, convening, ecosystem development.

Although it is industry-agnostic, Impact Hub Lagos, has a fundamental bias for social entrepreneurs solving real problems in the society.

Solape, as CEO of Impact Hub Lagos, works with entrepreneurs to accelerate their businesses, and also drives ecosystem initiatives such as hackathons, innovation roundtables and ecosystem studies.

Following her passion for social impact, she is a member of the International Women’s Society (IWS), Hospitals for Humanity (HFH) and the Nigerian Leadership Initiative (NLI). She serves as Secretary to the Board of Trustees for the Handicapped Education Foundation (HANDEF) and doubles as Chairperson of KHAN Regenesis, a not-for-profit organization focused on bringing positive change to the vocational sector, particularly as relates to construction. KHAN specialises in concept development, programme management, vocational training support, placement services, policy development and advocacy.

She is one of the 50 women profiled and celebrated by TechCabal on International Women’s Day 2019 in its Tech Women Lagos series.

Solape holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree from INSEAD.

Solape currently serves as the Special Adviser on SDGs & Investments, and Acting Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment in the Lagos State Government.

Solape is bringing all her knowledge and skills gathered over the years to the fore, to help drive social impact, and we’re rooting for her.