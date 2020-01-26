Connect with us

Bregha’s Latest Makeup Video Is Here, and It’s All About Transformation

BellaNaija Style

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Beauty vlogger Bregha is out with a new video and this one is for those times you feel (and/or look) like crap. In the new video, she shows us simple and easy ways to go from whack to snack!

She wrote:

Hello guys, This is my makeup transformation video and i hope you enjoy this video. xoxo.🖤

Lashes – @wynkklashes
Skin prepped with @omaricode hydrate
Skin- @fentybeauty
Braids – @damselreensignature
Brows – @beautylinebydidi
Eyes- @anastasiabeverlyhills Ja palette 🎨

Watch

