Beauty
Bregha’s Latest Makeup Video Is Here, and It’s All About Transformation
Beauty vlogger Bregha is out with a new video and this one is for those times you feel (and/or look) like crap. In the new video, she shows us simple and easy ways to go from whack to snack!
She wrote:
Hello guys, This is my makeup transformation video and i hope you enjoy this video. xoxo.🖤
Lashes – @wynkklashes
Skin prepped with @omaricode hydrate
Skin- @fentybeauty
Braids – @damselreensignature
Brows – @beautylinebydidi
Eyes- @anastasiabeverlyhills Ja palette 🎨