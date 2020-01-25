Connect with us

Beauty

Here's A Super Simple Skincare Routine, As Recommended by QSkin

Beauty Events

These New Fragrances from Essenza will definitely Get Heads Turning & You can Now Shop Them in Abuja

Beauty BN TV

WATCH this Hilarious Beauty Tutorial with Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian West

Beauty BN TV

Lipstick Africa TV is Sharing 8 Special Beauty Secrets for Your Hair & Skin | Watch

Beauty BN TV

Ronke Raji shows us How to Get Fuller & More Defined Lips with Makeup | WATCH

Beauty Style

Cee-C is Breaking New Grounds as she covers La Mode Magazine’s January Issue

Beauty BN TV

Must Watch: Yemi Alade Shares Her Performance Makeup Routine With Vogue Magazine

Beauty

We Can't Get Over Lupita's "Afro Clouds" Hairstyle From the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Beauty Events Style

4 Outfits, 1 Slay Queen! Bonang Matheba was the Host with the Most for Soundcity's MVP Awards Festival

Beauty BN TV

Patricia Bright is Keeping it Real with her Post-Pregnancy Journey in this Vlog | Watch

Beauty

Here’s A Super Simple Skincare Routine, As Recommended by QSkin

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Welcome to our new column with blogger and beauty influencer Muniq Bakare-Saba — and we’re excited to announce her as our newest BNS contributor! Each month, she’ll be sharing all of her tips and tricks—from her beauty faves to the new products and procedures she’s currently loving. For her first column, we asked her to share a breakdown of her basic skin care routine. Enjoy!

Beginners guide: Skincare Routine

Heard of the 10 step Korean skincare routine? This is not it, don’t be scared! Your skincare routine doesn’t have to be long to be effective, think quality rather than quantity, using the right products and multi-tasking products can be beneficial if time is of essence.

A simple beginner efficient Skincare routine typically has 6 steps:
1. Cleanse
2. Tone
3. Exfoliate
4. Serum
5. Moisturize
6. Sunscreen (Everyday)

Cleanse

Starting with a clean base is a must. Removing any makeup, dirt or oil is the first step of any
good routine.

Tone

This step makes sure any residual dirt or makeup is gone for good and balances the skin

Exfoliate

This could be the difference between dull skin and glowing skin. Exfoliating removes dead
skin cells from the surface to reveal brand spanking new skin. To be done twice or three
times a week

Serum

This is your treatment step- hyperpigmentation, acne or anti-aging? You want to use a specific concentration of active ingredients to treat your skin concern.

Moisturizer

Necessary in protecting and adding moisture back into skin, don’t skip!

Sunscreen

 

Do NOT leave home without SPF 30 and above and top up every

These 6 steps could be even further reduced by using a moisturizer with spf, a toner with AHAs/BHAs to exfoliate or active ingredients to treat specific skin concerns. It could also become longer as you get more familiar with your skin and what you need.

For example, you can survive without using an eye cream in your routine especially in your teens and 20s but come 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and beyond you’re going to wish you started using one earlier, if not just to get in the habit of applying it.
Your skincare routine could all be so simple with the right products and consistency!

See you next week!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Is There a Place For Honest Reviews for Business Growth in Nigeria?

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Advertisement
css.php