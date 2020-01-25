Here’s A Super Simple Skincare Routine, As Recommended by QSkin

Welcome to our new column with blogger and beauty influencer Muniq Bakare-Saba — and we’re excited to announce her as our newest BNS contributor! Each month, she’ll be sharing all of her tips and tricks—from her beauty faves to the new products and procedures she’s currently loving. For her first column, we asked her to share a breakdown of her basic skin care routine. Enjoy!

Beginners guide: Skincare Routine

Heard of the 10 step Korean skincare routine? This is not it, don’t be scared! Your skincare routine doesn’t have to be long to be effective, think quality rather than quantity, using the right products and multi-tasking products can be beneficial if time is of essence.

A simple beginner efficient Skincare routine typically has 6 steps:

1. Cleanse

2. Tone

3. Exfoliate

4. Serum

5. Moisturize

6. Sunscreen (Everyday)

Cleanse

Starting with a clean base is a must. Removing any makeup, dirt or oil is the first step of any

good routine.

Tone

This step makes sure any residual dirt or makeup is gone for good and balances the skin

Exfoliate

This could be the difference between dull skin and glowing skin. Exfoliating removes dead

skin cells from the surface to reveal brand spanking new skin. To be done twice or three

times a week

Serum

This is your treatment step- hyperpigmentation, acne or anti-aging? You want to use a specific concentration of active ingredients to treat your skin concern.

Moisturizer

Necessary in protecting and adding moisture back into skin, don’t skip!

Sunscreen

Do NOT leave home without SPF 30 and above and top up every

These 6 steps could be even further reduced by using a moisturizer with spf, a toner with AHAs/BHAs to exfoliate or active ingredients to treat specific skin concerns. It could also become longer as you get more familiar with your skin and what you need.

For example, you can survive without using an eye cream in your routine especially in your teens and 20s but come 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and beyond you’re going to wish you started using one earlier, if not just to get in the habit of applying it.

Your skincare routine could all be so simple with the right products and consistency!

See you next week!

