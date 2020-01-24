These New Fragrances from Essenza will definitely Get Heads Turning & You can Now Shop Them in Abuja

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Leading luxury fragrance and lifestyle brand, Essenza, opened a new store in Abuja, with the launch of new bespoke fragrances. The store opening in December at the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja was hosted by ex-Big Brother housemate, Kim Oprah, and was well attended by prominent personalities in the beauty and lifestyle industries.

This is Essenza’s flagship outlet in Abuja adding to the nearly three dozen Essenza stores opened and maintains the delightful aesthetic and ambience synonymous with the Essenza brand. This new store has a modern and sophisticated setting designed to reflect the personality of the brand. It features Essenza’s familiar architectural and interior design concept, which aims to significantly improve the customer experience.

The new store opened with the launch of five new fragrances: LA PERLE EAU DE PARFUM, PATRON DE NUIT, AMBRE EXCLUSIF, OUD BLEND and LE MEILLEUR which were the highlights of the evening as guests couldn’t wait to try out the various fragrances. Sultry, mysterious, seductive, free-spirited and inviting, each fragrance is distinct not only in their scent but in the sensuality and sophistication they evoke.

Abiola Kasumu, Executive Director of Essenza remarked, “There is an increasing appetite and taste for luxury brands in Abuja, and this new store will provide more avenues for our customers to access their preferred local and international brands they’ve come to trust. We are also thrilled to unveil these new and exciting fragrances; they provide our customers with the opportunity to identify and embrace their own unique scent, personality, and style.”

With its industrial heritage of over a decade, this store opening and launch of new fragrances reflect the growth of the Essenza brand with a presence in Nigeria and Ghana. Essenza continues its goal to remain the number one retail outlet for luxury fragrances and lifestyle brands from around the world.

The store opening event and new fragrances launch saw support from Lanson; the sole Grande Maison in Reims France to offer a Champagne experience from the vine to the flute, and Fashion One; the global lifestyle and entertainment TV network.

“We are delighted to partner with Essenza on this occasion. They have been the authority on luxury fragrances and personal care brands, and the launch of these new fragrances inevitably establishes Essenza’s unparalleled commitment, energy and focus to creating outstanding bespoke products and a retail gateway for leading global beauty brands in Nigeria and beyond,” said Yusuf Mustapha, Premium Drinks Manager, Prestige Brands Limited (Importers of Lanson Champagne).

For more information, visit https://www.essenza.ng.

Set to open even more stores, Essenza’s aggressive growth plans and market domination are balanced with business principles for longevity and sustainability, nurturing and building brands through partnership and transparency always adhering to international brand standards.

For more information: Email [email protected]; or Call +234-070-ESSENZA


