Our Love is Forever! Ehis & Chinonye’s All-white Pre-wedding Shoot

Abuja-based hairstylist, Ehis of HairbyEhis is getting ready to walk down the aisle with the one who has captured his heart, Chinonye. Right before they do, they went ahead to create these beautiful moments that were captured by The Fab Weddings. There’s really just something about simple and chilled pre-wedding shoots. Of course, we love that rocked white all through this shoot.

Keep scrolling to see the beautiful moments and click here to see more pre-wedding shoots and love stories on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Groom-to-be: @hairbyehis

Bride-to-be: @3k3_chinony3

Photography: @fabolousbanji for @thefabweddings