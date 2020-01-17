Connect with us

Weddings

Our Love is Forever! Ehis & Chinonye's All-white Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

She saw him on Instagram & Slid into his DM! Onyi & George's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 319

Weddings

BN Bridal: The 2020 Classic Collection by Ophelia Crossland

Sweet Spot Weddings

Yours Forever! Fatima & Rilwan's Picture-Perfect Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

See all the Amazingness from 9ice & Olasunkanmi's #Beautyand9ice Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

It All Started in the Twitter DM! Khadijah & Ramadan's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Scoop Weddings

Sandra Ikeji actually Breaks the Guinness World Record with her White Wedding

Weddings

All The Exciting Stories You Need To Read Right Now on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Temi & Ogo's Traditional Engagement & White Wedding

Weddings

Our Love is Forever! Ehis & Chinonye’s All-white Pre-wedding Shoot

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Abuja-based hairstylist, Ehis of HairbyEhis is getting ready to walk down the aisle with the one who has captured his heart, Chinonye. Right before they do, they went ahead to create these beautiful moments that were captured by The Fab Weddings. There’s really just something about simple and chilled pre-wedding shoots. Of course, we love that rocked white all through this shoot.

Keep scrolling to see the beautiful moments and click here to see more pre-wedding shoots and love stories on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Credits

Groom-to-be: @hairbyehis
Bride-to-be: @3k3_chinony3
Photography: @fabolousbanji for @thefabweddings

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

This is Why the Nollywood Representation of Domestic Staff Affects Us All

Joshua Oyenigbehin: A Review of Zahra Akomolafe’s Book ‘The Journey’

Amina Alabi: Celebrities Do Not Owe You Anything

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 Things to Consider When Looking For a New Job

Temi Olajide: The Reality of Parenting Failures

Advertisement
css.php