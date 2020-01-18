Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Let’s start with weddings this week.

 

You’ll Certainly be Lovestruck with the #Beautyand9ice Traditional Engagement

Feel all the Love at 9ice & Olasunkanmi’s White Wedding in Lagos

Next, pre-wedding shoots and love stories.

Onyi sent the First DM to George and Now they are Ready for their Happily Ever After

Jummai & Jide’s Pre-wedding Shoot is Getting us All Fired Up

We are Loving Up on Chioma & Chi-nedum’s Pre-wedding Shoot Today

Now beauty looks we love

 

Here’s how to Rock a Two-toned Green Asooke Trad Look

Olasunkanmi Nailed all 3 of her Bridal Looks from Back to Back!

We are All for this Pink & Gold Mix for the Traditional Engagement Glam

Next up, super dreamy honeymoon spots

This Beautiful #BNHoneymoonSpot in Seychelles is Calling for You

A Big Yes to this Dreamy #BNHoneymoonSpot in Dominican Republic

These Beautiful Pictures of Mike & Perri in Mauritius are Honeymoon Goals

This Dubai #BNHoneymoonSpot Sure Sounds like a Perfect Getaway Spot

Then our forever love feature!

 

Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Sweet First Anniversary Messages has us 😊

Some tips to help your wedding gifting…

 

Now that You’re Married! Celebrations NG has 6 Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Your Spouse

Hey Groom, What Gifts are you Giving your Groomsmen? Celebrations NG has Got 4 Gift Ideas for you

Now to some wedding inspiration…

Prepare to Pin these 2020 Wedding Dresses by Opheila Crossland

Here’s how White, Blush & Black can Bring That Warmness to Your Wedding

Finally, see all the trending wedding moments

 

You Need to See how Banji Popped the Big Question to his Lover

You’ve Got to See Sandra Ikeji and her Stunning 200 #BellaNaijaBridesmaids

These #BellaNaijaBridesmaids First Look Reaction at the Bride was Pretty Sweet

Fairouse’s Heartfelt Wedding Vow to Abass got us Teary-Eyed

