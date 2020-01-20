You are My World! Esinam & Wendell’s Beautiful Wedding in Ghana

Esinam and Wendells‘s #Welit19 union was a true display of the beauty of the Ghanaian culture. From their traditional ceremony to the church wedding and then the reception that followed later, it was lit.

When it came to the party groove, the entire bridal squad truly came prepared and even the wedding guests were not left behind. Look out for when they had the sensational violin performance for their first dance and also when the bride and her girls did a dance performance.

If you missed their pre-wedding shoot and love story, catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Traditional Wedding

Credits

Photography:@focusnblur

Videography: @tripledots

Decor & coordination: @memoriesdesignedbyaudrey

Makeup: @marion_km

Kente Dress: @saadiasanusi

Second dress: @fakor_m

Kente: @kenteklosetgh

Popcorn: @kayskottonkandynmore

Ice cream:@abelewalls

Food: @foodbankgh

Hair: @redribbongh

Hairstyling: @glam_hair_ltd

Beads: @rubeadzgh

Nails: @polishedbeautybargh

Security: @goldmaxx_security

Second dress fabric:@risca_fabrics

Dj: @djabizzy

Asoebi fabrics:@buifabrics

Ushers: @exqusiteusherettes&servers

Groomsmen outfit: @grandpa_clothing

Groom’s second outfit and slippers: @biglommoz_couture.

White Wedding

Planning & Coordination: @Jandelltd

Bride’s Makeup: @mzl4wson

Hairstyling @revupsalongh

Bride’s Dress: @pistisgh

Bride’s Jumpsuit: @Topefnr

Bridesmaids Dresses: @fakor_m

Bridesmaids Makeup: @maquillage_by_abyna

Bouquet: @eddaniels_events_floral

Fascinators: @Yaa Serwaa

Groom’s accessories:@gents_pack

Groom’s outfit: creative neck

MC: @kabutey_my_mc

DJ & Sound: @djvyrusky

Ambience, Lightning & Special Effects: @gigkits

Food: @silverrefinedfoods

Cocktails: @wheelbarogh

Cake: @lilysconfectionery

Ushers: @protocolsafrica

Bride’s room decor: @balloons.gh

Stationery; @godycreativebarn

Cotton Candy: @kays_kottonkandynmore

Accessories: @labeaute_accessories

Security:@goldmaxx_security

Nails: @polishdbeautybargh