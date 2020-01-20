Connect with us

Weddings

You are My World! Esinam & Wendell's Beautiful Wedding in Ghana

Movies & TV Music Scoop Weddings

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Finally Give us a Look into their Beautiful Wedding

Weddings

Here are All The Fun Stories You Should be Reading on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

Our Love is Forever! Ehis & Chinonye's All-white Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

She saw him on Instagram & Slid into his DM! Onyi & George's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 319

Weddings

BN Bridal: The 2020 Classic Collection by Ophelia Crossland

Sweet Spot Weddings

Yours Forever! Fatima & Rilwan's Picture-Perfect Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

See all the Amazingness from 9ice & Olasunkanmi's #Beautyand9ice Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

It All Started in the Twitter DM! Khadijah & Ramadan's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

You are My World! Esinam & Wendell’s Beautiful Wedding in Ghana

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Esinam and Wendells‘s #Welit19 union was a true display of the beauty of the Ghanaian culture.  From their traditional ceremony to the church wedding and then the reception that followed later, it was lit.

When it came to the party groove, the entire bridal squad truly came prepared and even the wedding guests were not left behind. Look out for when they had the sensational violin performance for their first dance and also when the bride and her girls did a dance performance.

If you missed their pre-wedding shoot and love story, catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Traditional Wedding

 

 

Credits

Photography:@focusnblur
Videography@tripledots
Decor & coordination: @memoriesdesignedbyaudrey
Makeup: @marion_km
Kente Dress@saadiasanusi
Second dress@fakor_m
Kente: @kenteklosetgh
Popcorn@kayskottonkandynmore
Ice cream:@abelewalls
Food@foodbankgh
Hair@redribbongh
Hairstyling: @glam_hair_ltd
Beads@rubeadzgh
Nails@polishedbeautybargh
Security@goldmaxx_security
Second dress fabric:@risca_fabrics
Dj@djabizzy
Asoebi fabrics:@buifabrics
Ushers@exqusiteusherettes&servers
Groomsmen outfit@grandpa_clothing
Groom’s second outfit and slippers: @biglommoz_couture.

White Wedding
Planning & Coordination:  @Jandelltd
Bride’s Makeup: @mzl4wson
Hairstyling @revupsalongh
Bride’s Dress: @pistisgh
Bride’s Jumpsuit: @Topefnr
Bridesmaids Dresses: @fakor_m
Bridesmaids Makeup: @maquillage_by_abyna
Bouquet: @eddaniels_events_floral
Fascinators: @Yaa Serwaa
Groom’s accessories:@gents_pack
Groom’s outfit: creative neck
MC: @kabutey_my_mc
DJ & Sound: @djvyrusky
Ambience, Lightning & Special Effects: @gigkits
Food: @silverrefinedfoods
Cocktails: @wheelbarogh
Cake: @lilysconfectionery
Ushers: @protocolsafrica
Bride’s room decor: @balloons.gh
Stationery; @godycreativebarn
Cotton Candy: @kays_kottonkandynmore
Accessories: @labeaute_accessories
Security:@goldmaxx_security
Nails: @polishdbeautybargh

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Emeka Nwonu: The Process is Just as Important as the Output

Princess Oroma: Get Your Skin Poppin’ & Glowin’ in 2020

Adedoyin Adebayo: What is Your Idea of Friendship?

Advertisement
css.php